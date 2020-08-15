TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee defends Gaddafi stance: If you don’t like me, that's fine, just don’t get emotional

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
15 August 2020 - 12:00
Prince Kaybee says your emotions shouldn't cloud your ability to learn.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

Prince Kaybee has told those who got hot under the collar about his comments on former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to take a chill pill.

Kaybee got tongues wagging this week when he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the controversial leader who died in 2011.

He said that he did not like Gaddafi, but acknowledged the leader's hand in the fight against apartheid.

“Bazalwane I don’t tweet to be liked, I tweet for understanding. I don’t like Gaddafi but I understand and support him for funding and supporting South African anti-apartheid movements,” he told his followers.

Kaybee also took shots at those who may not agree with his stance, telling them not to get emotional.

“So you not liking me is fine, just don’t be emotional because you won’t discern wisdom,” he added.

As he predicted, his comments split social media, with fans sharing their views on Gaddafi.

Kaybee, who is never scared to take his fans on, was also accused of being the emotional one - a claim he quickly dismissed.

