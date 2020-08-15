TshisaLIVE

'So it’s cool for people to insult me?'- Emtee won’t stop dissing his haters' parents

15 August 2020 - 16:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Another clapback from Rapper Emtee.
Image: Emtee/ Instagram

Rapper Emtee has again faced the Twitter firing squad this week for dragging his critics' parents into his clapbacks.

The star got Tweeps hot under the collar this week when he responded to claims he was in debt by taking aim at a critic's mother.

Not all his fans were impressed with the reaction and one user questioned why Emtee often involves parents in his insults.

“So it's cool for people to insult me,” he asked, before adding that he only insults those who insult him.

Emtee is known for his spicy clapbacks on social media and recently hit back at an Instagram follower who called him “too short” after posting a photo of himself wearing baggy clothes.

Emtee said his outfit was the reason he looked short.

“I’m not short, I’m just wearing baggy clothes, and don’t think you can address me like I’m your friend.”

Last month he told his followers that he isn't here looking for people to like him.

“I’m a trapper. You’re not supposed to like me, but the product I serve,” he said.

