'So it’s cool for people to insult me?'- Emtee won’t stop dissing his haters' parents

Emtee is known for his spicy clapbacks on social media and recently hit back at an Instagram follower who called him “too short” after posting a photo of himself wearing baggy clothes.

Emtee said his outfit was the reason he looked short.

“I’m not short, I’m just wearing baggy clothes, and don’t think you can address me like I’m your friend.”

Last month he told his followers that he isn't here looking for people to like him.

“I’m a trapper. You’re not supposed to like me, but the product I serve,” he said.