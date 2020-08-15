WATCH | Siya Kolisi teaching Rachel how to dance will melt your heart
With all the despair and struggles of life under the Covid-19 pandemic, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and wife Rachel are out there showing that love conquers all.
The pair melted hearts this week when a video of Siya dancing with Rachel went viral on social media.
In it, Siya can be seen instructing his missus on what to do, with her following along.
Siya teaching Rachel to dance is the wholesome content we need 😂 pic.twitter.com/irSIq9yFRE— Post Alone (@craigflixchill) August 12, 2020
Rachel got stuck once or twice but all was forgiven when she looked at her hubby with the biggest grin on her face.
Fans couldn't help but declare the pair as #CoupleGoalsOf2020.
In May, Siya paid tribute to Rachel, thanking her for always believing in him.
“Thank you for believing in me and challenging me to be better,” he wrote, sharing a series of throwback pictures of the pair.