TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Siya Kolisi teaching Rachel how to dance will melt your heart

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
15 August 2020 - 13:00
Siya has got the moves, and shared them with wife Rachel.
Siya has got the moves, and shared them with wife Rachel.
Image: Instagram/ Siya Kolisi

With all the despair and struggles of life under the Covid-19 pandemic, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and wife Rachel are out there showing that love conquers all.

The pair melted hearts this week when a video of Siya dancing with Rachel went viral on social media.

In it, Siya can be seen instructing his missus on what to do, with her following along.

Rachel got stuck once or twice but all was forgiven when she looked at her hubby with the biggest grin on her face.

Fans couldn't help but declare the pair as #CoupleGoalsOf2020.

In May, Siya paid tribute to Rachel, thanking her for always believing in him.

“Thank you for believing in me and challenging me to be better,” he wrote, sharing a series of throwback pictures of the pair.

MORE

WATCH | Rachel Kolisi pays tribute to women in heartwarming video: 'We have a lot of work to do'

Rachel Kolisi says much more work is still needed to uplift women in SA
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Siya Kolisi says stories of GBV remind him of his childhood - 'I remember the cries of my mother and aunt'

Siya Kolisi says violence against women reminds him of what his mother went through when he was a child
Sport
3 days ago

Rachel Kolisi defends herself against Black Lives Matter criticism

Rachel said those who claim "all lives matter" are uneducated on the matter.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'He gave us the best of himself': Bob Mabena's children pay emotional tribute ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Bob Mabena dancing in video shared by Kuli Roberts - 'I love you still' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Don't provoke me': Jub Jub issues stern warning to TK Nciza for claiming his ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee apologises for working with Mampintsha amid outcry TshisaLIVE
  5. 'He said he was happy to go back home': 5 powerful moments from Bob Mabena's ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X