Kabza de Small claps back at claims he can’t make Afro-tech music: 'You don’t know me'

16 August 2020 - 16:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Kabza De Small hit back at haters.
Image: Kabza De Small Facebook

We will always have our artistic differences, but is putting our fave artists in a box over-stepping as a fan?

Musician Kabelo “Kabza de Small” Motha thinks so, and clapped back at a social media user who told the artist the Afro-tech genre isn’t for him.

“You don’t know me,” said Kabza

Fans came to the defence of the artist, saying the tweep doesn’t know anything about the hit maker.

This isn’t the first time the artist has had to defend his talent.

The Emcimbini muso took to Instagram earlier this year to defend his self-proclaimed title as “king of amapiano”. The star said he isn’t apologetic about owning his talents.

“I never said I was better than anyone, I never lowered any for doing his best in the game.

“I won't be apologetic for working hard and achieving what I’ve achieved through the hard work I’ve put in so many years, and I’m finally enjoying the fruits of my labour."

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
