Maps Maponyane laughs off Boity engagement rumours
#NightShift Twitter really does the most while the rest of us are asleep, this week starting a pesky rumour that Maps Maponyane and musician Boity are engaged.
Both Maps Maponyane and Boity woke up to the news, with the hashtag #MapsEngagedByBoity topping the trends list.
Whether #Boity and #Maps see each other as just close friends, clearly the fans see them as much more than that......— 🅰️K✍️💎 (@aloisAK) August 13, 2020
That’s why #BoityEngagedByMaps is trending. pic.twitter.com/395HNOYV18
Now Boity will be getting free burgers when she goes to Buns Out... #BoityEngagedByMaps pic.twitter.com/iabBNXnFn4— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) August 11, 2020
Now we waiting for that wedding day.... 💒👰🏾 #BoityEngagedByMaps pic.twitter.com/5RPGkRtRot— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) August 11, 2020
Maps took to Twitter to laugh off the claims.
“Y'all are ridiculous. Imagine you're minding your own business, and logging on to find out you're engaged!?” he wrote.
Y'all are ridiculous. Imagine you're minding your own business, and logging on to find out you're engaged!? 🤣🤣🤣— Mr. Buns/Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Lebunza/Breadwinner (@MapsMaponyane) August 12, 2020
Fans have BEEN wanting to see Mr Buns friendship with the TV presenter flourish.
In her reality TV show Boity: Own Your Throne, the star joked about the two possibly making a great couple.
“He is single, I am assuming. I am single. Why don’t we just get married? We would look cute together. Our children would be really pretty. We would be a power couple. No, I am joking,” said Boity.
Viewers had a glimpse into the intimate relationship between the two but Boity dispelled any dating rumours.
“There is no vibes between me and Maps, we are homies. Geez!”.