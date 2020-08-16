TshisaLIVE

Maps Maponyane laughs off Boity engagement rumours

16 August 2020 - 10:00 By Deepika Naidoo
#NightShift Twitter really does the most while the rest of us are asleep, this week starting a pesky rumour that Maps Maponyane and musician Boity are engaged.

Both Maps Maponyane and Boity woke up to the news, with the hashtag  #MapsEngagedByBoity topping the trends list.

Maps took to Twitter to laugh off the claims.

“Y'all are ridiculous. Imagine you're minding your own business, and logging on to find out you're engaged!?” he wrote.

Fans have BEEN wanting to see Mr Buns friendship with the TV presenter flourish.

In her reality TV show Boity: Own Your Throne, the star joked about the two possibly making a great couple.

“He is single, I am assuming. I am single. Why don’t we just get married? We would look cute together. Our children would be really pretty. We would be a power couple. No, I am joking,” said Boity.

Viewers had a glimpse into the intimate relationship between the two but Boity dispelled any dating rumours.

“There is no vibes between me and Maps, we are homies. Geez!”.

