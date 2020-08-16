Redi Tlhabi on losing her mentor Bob Mabena: The deep sadness is harder to bear
Award-winning radio personality Redi Tlhabi has opened up about the late Bob Mabena in a heartfelt reflection on Twitter.
The sudden death of the veteran radio host on Monday, after suffering a cardiac arrest, shocked the nation.
Redi shared with followers that the initial shock of her mentor's death had now made way for “deep sadness”.
“The shock of his sudden death has worn off. I actually prefer the shock because the deep sadness is harder to bear. What a man! He also called me by my full name, Redihentse. He was simply lovely, contemplative and deeply spiritual. We will miss him.”
Thank you for this message. The shock of his sudden death has worn off. I actually prefer the shock because the deep sadness is harder to bear. What a man! He also called me by my full name, Redihentse. He was simply lovely, contemplative and deeply spiritual. We will miss him https://t.co/05Y0741blR— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 12, 2020
In a tribute on eNCA this week, Redi reflected on the time she first met Bob, 21 years ago.
She said Bob gave her her big break working in the industry.
“It’s such a long time ago. I hope that I’ll be able to maintain the youthfulness and the zest for life that Bob was able to bring into a space. It’s hard to think that it was so long ago because he was just so good at reinventing himself,” said Redi.
“Bob gave attention. Bob gave us himself. Bob gave us feedback. Bob stayed interested in people.”