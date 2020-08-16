Redi Tlhabi on losing her mentor Bob Mabena: The deep sadness is harder to bear

Award-winning radio personality Redi Tlhabi has opened up about the late Bob Mabena in a heartfelt reflection on Twitter.

The sudden death of the veteran radio host on Monday, after suffering a cardiac arrest, shocked the nation.

Redi shared with followers that the initial shock of her mentor's death had now made way for “deep sadness”.

“The shock of his sudden death has worn off. I actually prefer the shock because the deep sadness is harder to bear. What a man! He also called me by my full name, Redihentse. He was simply lovely, contemplative and deeply spiritual. We will miss him.”