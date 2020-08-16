TshisaLIVE

'This will be THE project of the year' - Here's what the streets think of AKA's new music

16 August 2020 - 08:00 By Deepika Naidoo
AKA teases new music and Twitter reacts
Image: AKA/Twitter

Ever since Touch My Blood, fans have BEEN waiting for AKA to release a new album for the groove, and this week the musician delivered with snippets of what he’s working on in the studio.

AKA is always on Mzansi's mind. Usually, it’s for the not-so-humble clapbacks he serves on Twitter but this week the artist is hinting at new music.

The star posted snippets on Twitter of the music we can expect to hear.

“This will be THE project of the year,” said AKA.

Critics and fans reacted to the Composure artist’s new music, leaving some shooketh.

Here is some of the love, hate and something in-between from tweeps:

'I can do better'

'Too much auto-tune'

Vibe check? Nah. Not yet

This year is turning around

Just goosebumps

An unsatisfied fan

