'This will be THE project of the year' - Here's what the streets think of AKA's new music
Ever since Touch My Blood, fans have BEEN waiting for AKA to release a new album for the groove, and this week the musician delivered with snippets of what he’s working on in the studio.
AKA is always on Mzansi's mind. Usually, it’s for the not-so-humble clapbacks he serves on Twitter but this week the artist is hinting at new music.
The star posted snippets on Twitter of the music we can expect to hear.
“This will be THE project of the year,” said AKA.
Critics and fans reacted to the Composure artist’s new music, leaving some shooketh.
Here is some of the love, hate and something in-between from tweeps:
'I can do better'
I can write something better than this 😩 pic.twitter.com/tlHUEMNBBO— Nkosi 👑 (@TerryTWL) August 11, 2020
'Too much auto-tune'
Too much singing and autotune, pop star pic.twitter.com/5qDzbIX4EW— That Zulu on your TL (@NgcobokaNdlovu1) August 11, 2020
Vibe check? Nah. Not yet
I believe we will get used to it then maybe we can feel the vibes as well pic.twitter.com/5wpcc9de7X— Put South Africans First🇿🇦 (@MbuyaneNgcebo) August 11, 2020
This year is turning around
2020 isn't a bad year after all... pic.twitter.com/jnwHCNG1yo— Drinks by Zen (@DrinksByZen) August 11, 2020
Just goosebumps
An unsatisfied fan
I'm a SupaMega fan , but this is trash. You can come at me if you want.— TheKingGodfather (@yikotine_x) August 11, 2020