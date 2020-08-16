TshisaLIVE

Vuyo Ngcukana on hitting that block button: 'I don't play with demons'

16 August 2020 - 14:00 By Deepika Naidoo
'The Queen' actor Vuyo Ngcukana tells followers why he isn't afraid to block haters.
'The Queen' actor Vuyo Ngcukana tells followers why he isn't afraid to block haters.
Image: Instagram/Vuyo Ngcukana

Going on the socials means creating a safe space for yourself, and that’s why Vuyo Ngcukana isn’t afraid to tap that block button when needed.

When your mentions get too messy, Twitter has this cool button that blocks the haters and makes the TL a safe place.  

In an interaction with designer Thula Sindi, The Queen actor agreed that the best thing about blocking tweeps is that their true colours show.

“If I told you how many times I’ve had those encounters and the breakdowns about how it’s not that serious, Twitter is for fun and it's just an online persona, I don’t play with demons mna hey. Not ever. And if you give me a face to the troll, even better,” said Vuyo.

The star has spoken in the past about distancing himself from toxic relationships and environments.

“That’s why you have to leave places and situations that mess with your peace, block, mute, walk away and meditate on the good things in your life. Watch how that influences your positive thinking, which manifests into growth and joy. Take care of yourself, please,” he told fans in 2018.

READ MORE

Vuyolwethu Ngcukana’s surprise for Renate Stuurman will leave you deep in the feels

Renate Stuurman showed off her romantic birthday present from Vuyo Ngcukana
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'The Queen' actor Vuyo Ngcukana on coming to terms with his mother’s death 21 years later

'Today marks 21 years since I lost my best friend, my cheerleader, comforter, the epitome of love, generosity and kindness'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Vuyo Ngcukana & Renate Stuurman confirm romance with cosy snaps

Vuyo and Renate are vey much in love with each other.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. 'He said he was happy to go back home': 5 powerful moments from Bob Mabena's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Bob Mabena dancing in video shared by Kuli Roberts - 'I love you still' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'He gave us the best of himself': Bob Mabena's children pay emotional tribute ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICTURES | Final farewell for Bob Mabena TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Waking up in a world without Bob is surreal' - Melanie Bala bids farewell to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
X