Vuyo Ngcukana on hitting that block button: 'I don't play with demons'

Going on the socials means creating a safe space for yourself, and that’s why Vuyo Ngcukana isn’t afraid to tap that block button when needed.

When your mentions get too messy, Twitter has this cool button that blocks the haters and makes the TL a safe place.

In an interaction with designer Thula Sindi, The Queen actor agreed that the best thing about blocking tweeps is that their true colours show.

“If I told you how many times I’ve had those encounters and the breakdowns about how it’s not that serious, Twitter is for fun and it's just an online persona, I don’t play with demons mna hey. Not ever. And if you give me a face to the troll, even better,” said Vuyo.