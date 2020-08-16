Zakes Bantwini on 'divided' Africa: 'We need to decide what's best for us as Africans'

Maybe it's #BlackIsKing, or it’s just a long overdue conversation, but singer Zakes Bantwini has started a discussion about African liberation, saying Africans are far from united.

Zakes shared his thoughts on Africa becoming a unified place for all. He said Africans are afraid, and have been convinced that they can't make it on their own.

“They’ve instilled so much fear in Africans and convinced them that they can’t do anything for themselves by themselves.”