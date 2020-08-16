Zakes Bantwini on 'divided' Africa: 'We need to decide what's best for us as Africans'
Maybe it's #BlackIsKing, or it’s just a long overdue conversation, but singer Zakes Bantwini has started a discussion about African liberation, saying Africans are far from united.
Zakes shared his thoughts on Africa becoming a unified place for all. He said Africans are afraid, and have been convinced that they can't make it on their own.
“They’ve instilled so much fear in Africans and convinced them that they can’t do anything for themselves by themselves.”
Tweeps joined in the conversation in full force.
One Twitter user accused the star of “playing the blame game”, saying that he offered his followers no solutions.
Zakes clapped back, saying that true liberation starts in the mind.
“Lots of action has been taken and the minute we get somewhere, the media convinces us that our own are incapable of bringing such changes, then make us turn against one another.
“So, the true liberation needs to start with our mindset. A strong mind can accomplish anything in life.”
Fela in Versace hitmaker AKA recently weighed in on the topic after reports of police clamping down on an anti-corruption protest in Zimbabwe. He said people were too focused on the American Black Lives Matter movement to see the needs of those closer to home.
“Imagine your fellow Africans are too busy focused on #BLM happening 15,000km away to care about those very same black lives next door. Black is King my a**. Stay strong Zimbabwe,” said AKA.