Celebs react to #LockdownLevel2 with joy & caution: The level's relaxed, the virus hasn't!
South African celebrities have joined the masses in celebrating the partial reopening of the economy from a nationwide lockdown, also warning people not to forget that the virus remains a dangerous threat.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the weekend that the entire country would be moving to alert level 2 of the lockdown on Tuesday, with bans on travel between provinces and the sale of alcohol and tobacco products being lifted.
The easing from level 3 is effective from Monday midnight, with trading in liquor and cigarettes set to resume on Tuesday.
People like veteran actress Florence Masebe, who has been yearning to go see her family in Limpopo, couldn't hide their joy.
Florence also reminded people that the regulations being relaxed did not mean that the virus has stopped infecting and taking lives.
The thought of not being at mother's house on the 20th was killing me. Gae Limpopo. A necessary trip.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) August 15, 2020
Many celebrities with vested interests in other sections of the economy that were heavily affected, such as the selling of alcohol, were relieved to have one income stream available again.
AKA, Kelly Khumalo and Khanyi Mbau asked people to behave better this time around, so that the government isn't forced to ban alcohol again.
Let us not abuse level 2 some of us need to go back to work as soon as possible asicabangelaneni bakithi— Life With Kelly Khumalo (@KellyKhumaloZA) August 15, 2020
Please let’s keep it sexy and responsible. Cruz Watermelon is a sexy product for sexy people.— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 15, 2020
Others like Ayanda Thabethe were excited at the chance of being able to travel, even if it is from province to province, since international travel remains prohibited.
Actor Siv Ngesi questioned the timing of the announcement that happened a day before the anniversary of the Marikana massacre.
They may have given you your alcohol and cigarettes back ! But never forget how they murdered those men on this day! pic.twitter.com/5TXUdf7SoJ— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) August 16, 2020
Give them alcohol and cigarettes so they can forgot about the billions stolen!— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) August 15, 2020
Here are some of the other reactions from Mzansi's most famous faces:
As much as I miss seeing loved ones, with my wonky immune system, andizi.— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) August 15, 2020
Got even more reason now than at the start of the pandemic to be even more cautious. Peeps are selfish out there pic.twitter.com/GDj9QILzci