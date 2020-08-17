Celebs react to #LockdownLevel2 with joy & caution: The level's relaxed, the virus hasn't!

South African celebrities have joined the masses in celebrating the partial reopening of the economy from a nationwide lockdown, also warning people not to forget that the virus remains a dangerous threat.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the weekend that the entire country would be moving to alert level 2 of the lockdown on Tuesday, with bans on travel between provinces and the sale of alcohol and tobacco products being lifted.

The easing from level 3 is effective from Monday midnight, with trading in liquor and cigarettes set to resume on Tuesday.

People like veteran actress Florence Masebe, who has been yearning to go see her family in Limpopo, couldn't hide their joy.

Florence also reminded people that the regulations being relaxed did not mean that the virus has stopped infecting and taking lives.