Celebs react to #LockdownLevel2 with joy & caution: The level's relaxed, the virus hasn't!

17 August 2020 - 13:00
Veteran actress Florence Masebe has asked South Africans to be cautious and continue to take Covid-19 seriously.
Image: Via Florence Masebe Instagram

South African celebrities have joined the masses in celebrating the partial reopening of the economy from a nationwide lockdown, also warning people not to forget that the virus remains a dangerous threat.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the weekend that the entire country would be moving to alert level 2 of the lockdown on Tuesday, with bans on travel between provinces and the sale of alcohol and tobacco products being lifted.

The easing from level 3 is effective from Monday midnight, with trading in liquor and cigarettes set to resume on Tuesday.

People like veteran actress Florence Masebe, who has been yearning to go see her family in Limpopo, couldn't hide their joy.

Florence also reminded people that the regulations being relaxed did not mean that the virus has stopped infecting and taking lives.

Many celebrities with vested interests in other sections of the economy that were heavily affected, such as the selling of alcohol, were relieved to have one income stream available again.

AKA, Kelly Khumalo and Khanyi Mbau asked people to behave better this time around, so that the government isn't forced to ban alcohol again.

Others like Ayanda Thabethe were excited at the chance of being able to travel, even if it is from province to province, since international travel remains prohibited.

Actor Siv Ngesi questioned the timing of the announcement that happened a day before the anniversary of the Marikana massacre.

Here are some of the other reactions from Mzansi's most famous faces:

Let's not mess it up for other kids 🤣😂🤣

