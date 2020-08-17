Diddy dragged for wanting to 'reconnect with the motherland' in Burna Boy collab
US music superstar Diddy faced the Twitter firing squad at the weekend when he suggested that his collab with Burna Boy was a result of him praying to “connect with” and “build a bridge to the motherland”.
The star, who is a big friend of SA's DJ Black Coffee, took to social media on Saturday to write an open letter to Africa, explaining this was his first project with an African artist.
“I’ve been trying to connect to the motherland for a minute, but I never got a chance to do it properly. When I say properly, I mean in a soulful spiritual way.”
He said the Covid-19 pandemic helped him slow down for a minute, and that was when Nigerian muso Burna Boy approached him to work on his new project.
“He’s the first African artist I’ve been blessed to work with and he didn’t know this but at the time I was praying to God to bring something to me that would help to bring us all together through music.
“I think it’s so important we all make it our mission to build a bridge to the motherland. Let’s continue to uplift and build with our brothers and sisters. It’s what they fear the most. Strength in numbers,” he added.
While some applauded Diddy for joining forces with an African, many accused him of just trying to cash in on the popularity of content about the continent at the moment.
One of the more spicy clapbacks was from poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai, who asked if Diddy wanted a “gold star”.
Beyoncé and Diddy discussing how to Cashout with the African culture and used the term “ Motherland “ pic.twitter.com/KpN4vth2oo— Dehkunle Of Africa 💧🐐 🎠 (@Dehkunle) August 15, 2020
I still don't understand why you guys think of Africa as a place of connecting to your spiritual ancestors alone. There is more to Africa than savages and bush people crude innovative tools.— Fredrick.O (@fredrickodogwu1) August 15, 2020
As in the whole continent of Africa with so much diversity, language and culture have been on your mind and heart? The whole continent? 💵 💵 💵 💵 pic.twitter.com/jW4RXBeq15— Ṣèyí Pàtàkì (@seyi_ro) August 15, 2020
Diddy after chopping plenty money off Afrobeat. pic.twitter.com/w49BgwvrbI— Legendary Soul (@IamEtubo) August 15, 2020
I'm trying to read in-between the lines and to understand why Diddy is writing this epistle, if this is coming from his heart or man's just trynna cash out, cos I've got trust issues, tbh. pic.twitter.com/VksAe1uqk2— Sevilla FC (@oyimzy) August 15, 2020