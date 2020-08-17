DJ Fresh hits back at Herman Mashaba for dissing EMS workers' #JerusalemaChallenge

TshisaLIVE

17 August 2020 - 18:00
DJ Fresh wasn't impressed with Herman Mashaba's comments.
Image: Simphiwe Mkhwanazi/2016 Loerie Awards

Radio personality DJ Fresh was unimpressed with former DA provincial leader Herman Mashaba after the politician criticised a group of essential workers who participated in the global #JerusalemaChallenge.

Jozi Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers took some time out of their hectic schedules to do a short dancing routine to Master KG's song. A video of their dance went viral on social media and eventually landed on Herman's TL.

While many loved the positive, fun video, the politician had a different take, suggesting that instead of being trained to protect citizens, emergency services personnel in SA were trained "to dance".

“Hi Tumi, this is the second clip I have seen in this week from a different municipality. Countries train their law enforcement agencies to protect their citizens. We train them to dance. What on earth is happening?” Herman asked.

He received a lot of negative feedback for his tweet, including from DJ Fresh.

The 947 star reminded Herman that essential workers were also human.

“Sir, it’s called 'people on a break choosing what to do with their break'. Unless you don’t believe people should let their hair down, respite-nyana. They also do loo breaks by the way,  and lunch, and go home after their shifts,” the DJ said.

