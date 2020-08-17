TshisaLIVE

TshisaPod

LISTEN | Marah Louw on Bob Mabena: ‘You don’t expect someone you know closely to suddenly be gone’

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
17 August 2020 - 07:00
Marah Louw was left heartbroken by Bob's death.
Marah Louw was left heartbroken by Bob's death.
Image: Moratuoa Louw/ Supplied

Veteran actress and musician Marah Louw has added her voice to the chorus of tributes that have poured in for TV and radio legend Bob Mabena, telling TshisaLIVE that the pair had a special bond.

Bob died on Monday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving Mzansi in mourning.

Marah said she was shocked and heartbroken when she heard her close friend has died and refused to believe it at first.

Here is what she had to say: 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm 

“You don’t expect someone you know closely to suddenly be gone,” she said.

Marah recounted her friendship with Bob and said he always made time for her.

She added that Bob had touched the life of every South African and has yet to meet a person who didn’t like the star.

“It is painful for us who knew him well, and knew his work. He was such a talented broadcaster. I am trying to find someone who I can compare him with and I can’t. He had his own talent. He had his own style and he was a true gentleman.”

A memorial service was held for Bob on Thursday, ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

The funeral will be streamed online from 12:30pm.

'She is resting now’: Marah Louw pays tribute to veteran actress Candy Moloi

"She was really in pain and not in a good space."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'She has joined her sweetheart': Marah Louw pays tribute to Mary Twala

"Mary has never disappointed or been an embarrassment to the nation. She is my superstar."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

The best day on radio thanks to Marah Louw: here's what happened

Here is the 411:
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Marah Louw claims she was 'blacklisted' after speaking out against the Fergusons

"I have been told that I am impossible to work with and complain about money. I was told by another producer that he wanted to work with me but was ...
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. 'He said he was happy to go back home': 5 powerful moments from Bob Mabena's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Bob Mabena dancing in video shared by Kuli Roberts - 'I love you still' TshisaLIVE
  3. IN PICTURES | Final farewell for Bob Mabena TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Waking up in a world without Bob is surreal' - Melanie Bala bids farewell to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Siya Kolisi teaching Rachel how to dance will melt your heart TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
X