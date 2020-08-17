LISTEN | Marah Louw on Bob Mabena: ‘You don’t expect someone you know closely to suddenly be gone’

Veteran actress and musician Marah Louw has added her voice to the chorus of tributes that have poured in for TV and radio legend Bob Mabena, telling TshisaLIVE that the pair had a special bond.

Bob died on Monday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving Mzansi in mourning.

Marah said she was shocked and heartbroken when she heard her close friend has died and refused to believe it at first.

Here is what she had to say: