LISTEN | Marah Louw on Bob Mabena: ‘You don’t expect someone you know closely to suddenly be gone’
Veteran actress and musician Marah Louw has added her voice to the chorus of tributes that have poured in for TV and radio legend Bob Mabena, telling TshisaLIVE that the pair had a special bond.
Bob died on Monday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving Mzansi in mourning.
Marah said she was shocked and heartbroken when she heard her close friend has died and refused to believe it at first.
Here is what she had to say:
“You don’t expect someone you know closely to suddenly be gone,” she said.
Marah recounted her friendship with Bob and said he always made time for her.
She added that Bob had touched the life of every South African and has yet to meet a person who didn’t like the star.
“It is painful for us who knew him well, and knew his work. He was such a talented broadcaster. I am trying to find someone who I can compare him with and I can’t. He had his own talent. He had his own style and he was a true gentleman.”
A memorial service was held for Bob on Thursday, ahead of his funeral on Saturday.
The funeral will be streamed online from 12:30pm.