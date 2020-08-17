TshisaLIVE

Pearl Modiadie reflects on her father's 'tough love' helping her heal

He simply said, 'I'm sorry it's happening to you, but you're not the first person who's experienced it.'

17 August 2020 - 08:00
Media personality Pearl Modiadie talks about love from her father.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Modiadie

While most children don't take kindly to tough love from their parents, radio presenter Pearl Modiadie has shared how sometimes it is necessary and, when it's done right, it does the job.

Pearl took to Twitter recently to share some wisdom as she reflected on her life.

The Metro FM radio personality remembered a time where unexpected tough talk with her father helped her heal.

“I remember crying, pouring my heart out to my dad about something that had happened. He simply said, 'I'm sorry it's happening to you, but you're not the first person who's experienced it.'

“It was a little brutal to hear but knowing that it's shared pain made me feel better.”

Screenshot from Twitter.
Image: Twitter/Pearl Modiadie

As her followers engaged her on all things tough love, Pearl mentioned how one of the things that made her father's advice land was that he was very gentle in his delivery.

Pearl went on to explain why her father's advice, which could have easily been translated as “harsh”, worked for her.

She said it was the fact that it made her realise that if others had survived a similar situation, she could and would survive it as well.

It’s so easy to feel overwhelmed and like you’re the unlucky one that the situation has chosen, but when you’re reassured that it happens ... it may not be OK, but you’ll be fine because others have gone through it too and came out alive. It’s comforting.” 

