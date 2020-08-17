Pearl Modiadie reflects on her father's 'tough love' helping her heal

While most children don't take kindly to tough love from their parents, radio presenter Pearl Modiadie has shared how sometimes it is necessary and, when it's done right, it does the job.

Pearl took to Twitter recently to share some wisdom as she reflected on her life.

The Metro FM radio personality remembered a time where unexpected tough talk with her father helped her heal.

“I remember crying, pouring my heart out to my dad about something that had happened. He simply said, 'I'm sorry it's happening to you, but you're not the first person who's experienced it.'

“It was a little brutal to hear but knowing that it's shared pain made me feel better.”