TshisaLIVE

Tino Chinyani hits back at hate over his relationship with Simz Ngema

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
17 August 2020 - 06:00
Tino Chinyani laughed off all the hate.
Image: Tino Chinyani's Instagram

Actor Tino Chinyani has laughed off the hate he received after he announced  he was expecting his first child with actress Simz Ngema.

While many were overjoyed at the couple's announcement, some criticised him and claimed the Zim-born star was just out here looking for “citizenship”.

Others claimed that Simz lost her husband just three years ago and it was “too soon” to move on with Tino.

Taking to Twitter, Tino said he did not care about the haters.

They’ll never block my blessings. It’s sent from above,” he told fans.

He also took shots at the “negative energy on the TL”, saying he couldn't hear it over the sound of God blessing him and his family.

Tino went on to thank all those who stood by the couple, saying he and Simz were grateful.

“I just wanted to say thank you for all the well wishes, love and support. It has been truly heartwarming and we appreciate it.”

Simz also shrugged off the hate, posting a snap on Thursday of her living her best life in the sun.

“Because joy comes in the morning. I’m gonna sit here and let the sun shine on my face for a moment. Thank you for all the well wishes. There is a God in heaven,” she wrote.

'God wiped away my tears & gave me joy in abundance' - Simz Ngema announces pregnancy

"Tino, I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart".
