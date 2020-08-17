Tino Chinyani hits back at hate over his relationship with Simz Ngema

Actor Tino Chinyani has laughed off the hate he received after he announced he was expecting his first child with actress Simz Ngema.

While many were overjoyed at the couple's announcement, some criticised him and claimed the Zim-born star was just out here looking for “citizenship”.

Others claimed that Simz lost her husband just three years ago and it was “too soon” to move on with Tino.

Taking to Twitter, Tino said he did not care about the haters.

“They’ll never block my blessings. It’s sent from above,” he told fans.

He also took shots at the “negative energy on the TL”, saying he couldn't hear it over the sound of God blessing him and his family.