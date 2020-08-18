Cassper hits back at baby shower hate: 'There are too many broken souls'

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is not here for the fashion police dragging his attire at his bae's baby shower, claiming there were “too many broken souls” trying to drag him down.

The muso threw a lavish baby shower for his baby mama and socialite Thobeka Majozi over the weekend, with a blue theme running from the décor to Thobeka's dramatic dress.

Cassper didn't seem to get the memo, and was pictured on stage in a purple tracksuit top and camo pants.