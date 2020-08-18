TshisaLIVE

Cassper hits back at baby shower hate: 'There are too many broken souls'

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
18 August 2020 - 11:00
Cassper Nyovest wants to keep his private life out of the spotlight.
Cassper Nyovest wants to keep his private life out of the spotlight.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is not here for the fashion police dragging his attire at his bae's baby shower, claiming there were “too many broken souls” trying to drag him down.

The muso threw a lavish baby shower for his baby mama and socialite Thobeka Majozi over the weekend, with a blue theme running from the décor to Thobeka's dramatic dress.

Cassper didn't seem to get the memo, and was pictured on stage in a purple tracksuit top and camo pants.

While his name hit the Twitter trends list for the “fashion flop”, Cassper took to the platform to hit back at the hate.

Too many broken souls on these apps. That's why I keep my private life away,” he said.

He added that keeping his family and loved ones out of the spotlight was the reason his “private life is so good and healthy!”

The star had earlier told fans about the importance of protecting those you love.

“If you love it, protect it. Keep it away from people. People are very miserable and they hate seeing other people happy with what they have.

“It's not about money or fame. People just hate to see you happy and content with what you have so they project their insecurities on you.”

The star was not in the mood for any discussions and even responded to the debate around his claims to have written some of the biggest lyrics in the country, telling his followers that it wasn't a question.

I see people leaving their opinions here like I asked a question. Lol, I didn't ask anybody anything. I said what I said!”

TshisaLIVE
