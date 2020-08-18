'Don't start things that are not there'- Unathi laughs off DJ Zinhle 'beef'

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi has rubbished suggestions there may be some bad blood between her and DJ Zinhle, telling a follower to stop "lying".

It all started when an Instagram user commented on one of Unathi’s posts about guest judge Buhle Mda's interaction with fellow judge Somizi. The follower accused Unathi of being "moody" when working with DJ Zinhle on an earlier episode.

Unathi clapped back.

“Don’t lie, my love. Don’t start things that are not there,” she told the critic.

Fans came to her defence, reminding the user that that such comments don't fly, especially during women’s month.

Unathi was grateful for the supportive words.

“Happy women’s month. Forgive miserable people that want company,” replied Unathi