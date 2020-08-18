'I be riding gently in my Bentley'- Sizakele Manonga shows off R4.4m ride

Socialite Sizakele Manonga had the TLs in a hot mess on Monday when she took to Instagram to flex on the people with a pic of a Bentley, worth R4.4m.

Sizakele's dated some of Mzansi's most rich and famous and is no stranger to posting about the good life she lives.

But even her biggest stans were left gasping for breath when sis posted a pic of a slick silver Bentley Bentayga Speed.

She got real deep, telling followers that she is “riding gently in my Bentley, while you keep switching lanes”.