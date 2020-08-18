'I be riding gently in my Bentley'- Sizakele Manonga shows off R4.4m ride
Socialite Sizakele Manonga had the TLs in a hot mess on Monday when she took to Instagram to flex on the people with a pic of a Bentley, worth R4.4m.
Sizakele's dated some of Mzansi's most rich and famous and is no stranger to posting about the good life she lives.
But even her biggest stans were left gasping for breath when sis posted a pic of a slick silver Bentley Bentayga Speed.
She got real deep, telling followers that she is “riding gently in my Bentley, while you keep switching lanes”.
According to the company, the Bentley Bentayga Speed is the world’s fastest production SUV.
Car Magazine said it retails for around R4.4m.
Sizakele's love life has hogged headlines over the last few years, with her penning a cute love note to footballer George Lebese last year.
The pair had dated several years ago but got back together in 2018. In her note, she called George her soul mate and best friend.
“When I tell you I love you, I don't say it out of habit. I say it to remind you that you're the best thing that ever happened to me. True love is finding your soul mate in your best friend.”