TshisaLIVE

'I can’t imagine the kind of pressure you go through being my son': Black Coffee's letter to his 'boy boy'

18 August 2020 - 14:00 By Deepika Naidoo
DJ Black Coffee.
DJ Black Coffee.
Image: Instagram/DJ Black Coffee

You only turn 21 once and DJ Black Coffee has made sure to show his son all the fatherly love he can for his milestone birthday.

In an Instagram post dedicated to his son Esona, Black Coffee wished him a happy birthday and mentioned how he could never imagine the kind of pressures he goes through as the son of someone famous.

“I can’t imagine the kind of pressure you go through being my son. You know I never had a father figure my entire life but I can’t thank you enough for allowing me to figure out this fatherhood thing with you.”

He also thanked Esona for being “an amazing human being, the best Grootman to your siblings, the captain of the team and for being grounded and respectful not just to me and your mother but to everyone”.

He said t he was proud of the man Esona had become and even threw in a cute little dad joke.

“Just in case I don't tell you enough I love you and I'm so proud of you and the man you are becoming. Happy Birthday boy boy, or is it man man. (I had to throw in a Dad joke).”

MORE

DJ Black Coffee refuses to apologise for albinism ‘jab’

"So you people can make jokes about my family and my disability ... now I must apologise for asking a simple question?"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Black Coffee trolls Twitter amid romance rumours: 'Like God, who are we judging today?'

The DJ wanted to prove just how monstrous SA Twitter has become ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Black Coffee wants fans to focus on more important things amid romance rumours

Black Coffee took to Twitter to try bring attention to more weighty matters.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tito Mboweni's dance moves to Jerusalema challenge will make your ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uyajola 99' fans want to know why Jub Jub 'smelled the Vaseline' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Siya Kolisi teaching Rachel how to dance will melt your heart TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Bob Mabena dancing in video shared by Kuli Roberts - 'I love you still' TshisaLIVE
  5. IN PICTURES | Final farewell for Bob Mabena TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X