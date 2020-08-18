IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are gatvol of Mokgadi protecting Noah
As more people in Turfloop start to believe Noah may be behind the fire at the nut factory, fans are growing tired of Mokgadi always defending her son.
The police have been working hard to find evidence linking the boy to the crime, but Ma is not having any of it.
In fact, even the police are growing suspicious and wondering if she may have lied to cover up for Noah.
After all, who allows their child to go to school wearing “laughing socks”?
With the court case ahead, even Clement can't focus in class, wondering if his statement could ruin Noah's life.
“Things don't look good for us at the moment,” Noah's lawyers admitted.
Mokgadi, however, is still out there believing her boy is innocent and fights with anyone who suggests otherwise.
She even made excuses when Noah was told to get his socks to prove they were not used in the fire.
Fans were gatvol of Ma's antics, and claimed that she should “should stop defending Noah" and was "basically raising a murderer”.
Noah's name was soon dominating the TLs as fans weighed in on the case.
Noah might get away with the murder and arson for now but we will someday see him on "I Almost Got Away With It"#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/4VAPfeTJE1— Music Is The King Of All Professions🇿🇦 (@TheeBlaccGoku) August 17, 2020
#SkeemSaam Mokgadi is doing her best to protect Noah 🤞but Tbose is not buying any of that... pic.twitter.com/HboYPkGewU— Just Matso 🕊️ (@MatsobaneSeolw1) August 17, 2020
When they arrest Noah, they should take his mom too! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/GPMAsMltL3— Anastacia (@LAChuene) August 17, 2020
#SkeemSaam Mokagdi is trying to help Noah by hook or crook pic.twitter.com/wCzTQmzW4e— SA Varsity News (@GautengN) August 17, 2020
To tell you the truth neh Tbose he will find out what is going between Noah & Mokgadi 🤘🤘 @SkeemSaam3 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/l3HoBnZI5h— 🌟TRaCE🌟 (@Torndie) August 17, 2020
🤣if Noah is gulity can they please arrest both of them le mokgadi🤦🏿♀️ #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/9YrS0Ee9sY— Sharon (@SharonMahlaela) August 17, 2020
#skeemsaam If Noah didn't burn down the factory, who did? Or they gonna drag the story line??😤😗 pic.twitter.com/njz6KnxKvX— Rolls Nema (@NemaRolls) August 17, 2020
When you want to believe noah is innocent, but his facial expression makes you think twice.🤦♂️#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/WKyThHtwbh— Opinion Guy (@OpinionGuy10) August 17, 2020
can Noah just be convicted for something already😒😑 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/eOLpGQsNYy— 👑💯 (@TheePrincess9) August 17, 2020
Just by looking at Noah's eyes... He looks like the suspect from the ID channel 😳 #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/v02R16kbPQ— Mrs kylian Mbappe 😇👑 (@NtombiChauke_) August 17, 2020
Kana this Noah storyline ls going to draaaaag until next year #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/fXMrLnugdI— Dibaba Semino (@DibabaSemino) August 17, 2020