IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are gatvol of Mokgadi protecting Noah

As more people in Turfloop start to believe Noah may be behind the fire at the nut factory, fans are growing tired of Mokgadi always defending her son.

The police have been working hard to find evidence linking the boy to the crime, but Ma is not having any of it.

In fact, even the police are growing suspicious and wondering if she may have lied to cover up for Noah.

After all, who allows their child to go to school wearing “laughing socks”?

With the court case ahead, even Clement can't focus in class, wondering if his statement could ruin Noah's life.

“Things don't look good for us at the moment,” Noah's lawyers admitted.

Mokgadi, however, is still out there believing her boy is innocent and fights with anyone who suggests otherwise.

She even made excuses when Noah was told to get his socks to prove they were not used in the fire.

Fans were gatvol of Ma's antics, and claimed that she should “should stop defending Noah" and was "basically raising a murderer”.

Noah's name was soon dominating the TLs as fans weighed in on the case.