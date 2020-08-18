Kuli Roberts: We're not going to have dark-skinned girls hating their complexion

Radio and TV personality Kuli Roberts has weighed in on the colourism debate, saying that dark-skinned girls should not be pressured into hating their complexion.

The star, who has been an active advocate in encouraging dark-skinned girls and women to love their complexion, took to Twitter recently to lash out at society's view of dark-skinned girls.

“We are not going to have a generation of dark-skinned kids hating their complexions because of you. Not today, satan,” she wrote.

When a follower asked how she would deal with family members who favour one child over another because of their lighter skin, Kuli said the person should correct them.