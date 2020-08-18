TshisaLIVE

Kuli Roberts: We're not going to have dark-skinned girls hating their complexion

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
18 August 2020 - 09:00
Kuli Roberts has slammed those who discriminate based on complexion.
Kuli Roberts has slammed those who discriminate based on complexion.
Image: Instagram/Kuli Roberts

Radio and TV personality Kuli Roberts has weighed in on the colourism debate, saying that dark-skinned girls should not be pressured into hating their complexion.

The star, who has been an active advocate in encouraging dark-skinned girls and women to love their complexion, took to Twitter recently to lash out at society's view of dark-skinned girls.

“We are not going to have a generation of dark-skinned kids hating their complexions because of you. Not today, satan,” she wrote.

When a follower asked how she would deal with family members who favour one child over another because of their lighter skin, Kuli said the person should correct them.

She said people need to speak out on discrimination and teach relatives the right way to treat people, even if it sometimes makes you unpopular.

Kuli said Africans have been judging each other for decades, but it was time for things to change.

Kuli was herself a victim of “sinister comments” when she posted a series of snaps.

When one follower said she found the pictures “quite goofy and funny”, Kuli said it hadn't stopped others from being “vile”.

“Some black folks have other sinister comments which I ignore, as you and I relate and they don't. So just because they look like you doesn't mean they will relate. Obviously I don't give two hoots. When folk are vile, you ignore em.”

READ MORE

WATCH | Bob Mabena dancing in video shared by Kuli Roberts - 'I love you still'

Kuli Roberts and Bob Mabena worked together at Kaya FM as breakfast show hosts.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Kuli Roberts talks longevity: I don't think people give me my due credit

“It's as if I never existed and I never did what I did in this industry."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sello Maake-Ncube told Kuli Roberts her acting is 'too stiff'

"You don't call a person out of the blue and just unsettle them further but that's Joburg for you. The cruelty? We take it all the time."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tito Mboweni's dance moves to Jerusalema challenge will make your ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uyajola 99' fans want to know why Jub Jub 'smelled the Vaseline' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Siya Kolisi teaching Rachel how to dance will melt your heart TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Bob Mabena dancing in video shared by Kuli Roberts - 'I love you still' TshisaLIVE
  5. IN PICTURES | Final farewell for Bob Mabena TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X