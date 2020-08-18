Kuli Roberts: We're not going to have dark-skinned girls hating their complexion
Radio and TV personality Kuli Roberts has weighed in on the colourism debate, saying that dark-skinned girls should not be pressured into hating their complexion.
The star, who has been an active advocate in encouraging dark-skinned girls and women to love their complexion, took to Twitter recently to lash out at society's view of dark-skinned girls.
“We are not going to have a generation of dark-skinned kids hating their complexions because of you. Not today, satan,” she wrote.
When a follower asked how she would deal with family members who favour one child over another because of their lighter skin, Kuli said the person should correct them.
She said people need to speak out on discrimination and teach relatives the right way to treat people, even if it sometimes makes you unpopular.
We correct them immediately, that nobody has time for the obvious and ask her to pass the potatoes.— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) August 16, 2020
Teach them how to treat them, u have to protect your babies and b prepared to b unpopular.— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) August 16, 2020
Kuli said Africans have been judging each other for decades, but it was time for things to change.
Im so sorry love. We must never take it. Africans have been getting away with it since the beginning of time and now we kicking their faces.— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) August 16, 2020
Kuli was herself a victim of “sinister comments” when she posted a series of snaps.
When one follower said she found the pictures “quite goofy and funny”, Kuli said it hadn't stopped others from being “vile”.
“Some black folks have other sinister comments which I ignore, as you and I relate and they don't. So just because they look like you doesn't mean they will relate. Obviously I don't give two hoots. When folk are vile, you ignore em.”
Thats the only reason boo but some Black folk have other sinister comments which i ignore as u and i relate and they dont. So just cause they look like u dont mean they will relate. Obviously i give 2 hoots.— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) August 17, 2020
When folk r vile, u ignore em. pic.twitter.com/EXy3WSYHC9