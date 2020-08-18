Prince Kaybee 'confident' SA will rise again after Covid-19 pandemic

But the last few months haven’t been easy on anyone and it seems everyone has been hit by the pandemic or lockdown in one way or another.

Prince Kaybee shared his positive vibes on Twitter, telling his followers that he is “confident” we can recover as a nation.

“I am confident that all money lost during lockdown will be made back now that things are changing. To the people who lost their jobs, I want you to pick yourself up, have courage to start over.”

He also encouraged his followers to save their coins, warning that it probably won't be the last pandemic we see.