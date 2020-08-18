Prince Kaybee 'confident' SA will rise again after Covid-19 pandemic
With the national lockdown moving to level 2, DJ Prince Kaybee has shared his hopes of the SA economy rebuilding.
The announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend had people celebrating in the streets and talking about popping champopo with their friends and visiting loved ones.
But the last few months haven’t been easy on anyone and it seems everyone has been hit by the pandemic or lockdown in one way or another.
Prince Kaybee shared his positive vibes on Twitter, telling his followers that he is “confident” we can recover as a nation.
“I am confident that all money lost during lockdown will be made back now that things are changing. To the people who lost their jobs, I want you to pick yourself up, have courage to start over.”
He also encouraged his followers to save their coins, warning that it probably won't be the last pandemic we see.
This is not the first time the Banomoya hitmaker has urged his fans to keep their coins.
Earlier in the lockdown the musician told fans not to purchase property during a pandemic and to be careful with their money.
“We push the hype of property making money over facts about how many buyers put their salaries, pensions and savings at risk buying properties that will never make them profits, sold under misguided 'buy property today get rich tomorrow' messaging,” said Prince Kaybee.
The star also made sure that he was productive throughout the lockdown.
From singles to upcoming projects, he is dedicated to keeping us entertained.
In an interview with TimesLIVE in April, Kaybee promised his fans the best music after the lockdown.
“It'll be like a brand new artist who just took a shot at making their dreams a reality,” he added.