WATCH | Minnie Dlamini on proving naysayers wrong: Everyone expected me to last six months

18 August 2020 - 06:00
Minnie Dlamini said she's had to jump through hoops to prove her staying power in the industry.
Image: Jackie Clausen

TV personality Minnie Dlamini Jones has opened up about her decade-long journey in the entertainment industry and how she's done well for a women many said wouldn't last six months.

During a virtual chat with The Voice Of Africa host, Kadmiel Van Der Puije, Minnie opened up about her career,  beauty range MD by Minnie Dlamini, and staying relevant in the entertainment industry.

First of all, when I started in the entertainment industry, I was just 19 and everyone expected me to last six months because I was just 'the new pretty face on the block!' Ten years later, I've proved them wrong,” Minnie said.

Minnie rose to fame presenting the SABC1 music show LIVE. Having made major strides in the media space over her 10 years in the industry, Minnie has since spread her entrepreneurial wings to establish MD by Minnie Dlamini and she's explored other projects behind the camera.

Minnie has spoken in the past about the importance of respecting your craft and knowing the kind of industry you work in.

She recently tweeted about how she felt the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed how the entertainment industry in SA is set up.

“This lockdown is truly exposing the entertainment industry for what it is. Underpaid, undervalued and over-hyped PR stunts. Things aren't what they seem. We need to do better as a whole. Clout doesn't pay the bills.”

