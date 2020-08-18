WATCH | Minnie Dlamini on proving naysayers wrong: Everyone expected me to last six months

TV personality Minnie Dlamini Jones has opened up about her decade-long journey in the entertainment industry and how she's done well for a women many said wouldn't last six months.

During a virtual chat with The Voice Of Africa host, Kadmiel Van Der Puije, Minnie opened up about her career, beauty range MD by Minnie Dlamini, and staying relevant in the entertainment industry.

“First of all, when I started in the entertainment industry, I was just 19 and everyone expected me to last six months because I was just 'the new pretty face on the block!' Ten years later, I've proved them wrong,” Minnie said.