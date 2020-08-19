TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini dragged for ‘ghetto’ hairstyle remark

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
19 August 2020 - 12:00
Minnie was dragged for calling her Bantu knot hairstyle 'ghetto'.
Minnie was dragged for calling her Bantu knot hairstyle 'ghetto'.
Image: Minnie Dlamini's Twitter

When TV personality and media mogul Minnie Dlamini took to Twitter to show off her new look, the last thing she probably expected was to get heat which resulted in her topping the Twitter trends list.

The star sparked outrage and fierce debate on Tuesday night when she posted a pic of her wearing her hair in Bantu knots.

She told fans that “just because it's ghetto, doesn't mean it's not fabulous”.

She also posted the same snap on Instagram alongside the caption: “I can go from lady to ghetto in a second #BantuKnots.”

While some, including Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi and singer Kelly Khumalo, were all for the look, others dragged Minnie for her use of the word “ghetto” to describe the hairstyle.

They argued that the style was beautiful and worn by women around the world. They also argued that calling natural hair "ghetto" confirmed "the stereotype that black culture is inferior and barbaric”.

Minnie has not responded to the backlash.

As her name dominated the trends list, fans also flooded the TL with pictures of their own Bantu knots.

