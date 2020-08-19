TshisaLIVE

One of Mary Twala's last productions to open local film festival

The star's 'swan song' will be the first film shown at this year's Durban Film Festival

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
19 August 2020 - 07:00
Mary Twala played the lead role of the widow Mantoa in the film ‘This is Not a Burial. It’s a Resurrection’.
Mary Twala played the lead role of the widow Mantoa in the film ‘This is Not a Burial. It’s a Resurrection’.
Image: Supplied

Two months after her death, veteran actress Mary Twala will once more light up screens.

This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection, one of the star's last projects before her death, was this week announced as the opening film at the upcoming Durban Film Festival.

The film's organisers said they were excited to bring the film home after it was featured at several international festivals, including the Venice International Film Festival, International Film Festival Rotterdam and the World Cinema Dramatic competition of the 36th Sundance Film Festival.

The Durban Film Festival runs from September 10 to 20.

We are delighted to announce that the 41st Durban International Film Festival opens with the legendary Mary Twala as...

Posted by Durban International Film Festival on Monday, August 17, 2020

This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection tells the story of 80-year-old widow Mantoa (played by Mary), who leads a resistance movement after her village is met with forced resettlement.

It was filmed last year in April and May in the remote mountains of Lesotho.

Director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese told Sowetan last month that Mary endured harsh weather conditions on set and “was often carried by crew members or was taken to locations on horseback”.

“Now that she has passed on, I feel like she is carrying us through this life,” he added.

This year's festival will feature virtual and drive-in screenings, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets are free and available through a booking system, while limited tickets for the drive-in screenings will be for sale.

MORE

Heart and soul: Mary Twala gave her all in swan song performance

Mary Twala gave her all in her swan song performance in a film that has won early international praises and prizes
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Mary Twala in high spirits in hospital will leave you deep in the feels

Lillian said she had last visited her friend in hospital before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and had discussed Somizi's upcoming white wedding and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Tina Knowles: Beyoncé shared the sad news about the legend Mary Twala

'It is very interesting that in the film the poetry says 'the elders are tired'. May she rest in eternal peace.'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi thanks Beyoncé for embracing his mother while she was still alive

"I have all the rights to brag about the queen that is my mother. What a way to exit mother earth. 60-year career, nogal."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tito Mboweni's dance moves to Jerusalema challenge will make your ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uyajola 99' fans want to know why Jub Jub 'smelled the Vaseline' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Don't start things that are not there'- Unathi laughs off DJ Zinhle 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I be riding gently in my Bentley'- Sizakele Manonga shows off R4.4m ride TshisaLIVE
  5. Ayanda Thabethe slams Rasta for botched Bob Mabena portrait TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X