One of Mary Twala's last productions to open local film festival

Two months after her death, veteran actress Mary Twala will once more light up screens.

This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection, one of the star's last projects before her death, was this week announced as the opening film at the upcoming Durban Film Festival.

The film's organisers said they were excited to bring the film home after it was featured at several international festivals, including the Venice International Film Festival, International Film Festival Rotterdam and the World Cinema Dramatic competition of the 36th Sundance Film Festival.

The Durban Film Festival runs from September 10 to 20.