'Unapologetically black, opposite of Doja Cat’ - Nas sparks outrage over 'colourism' diss

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
19 August 2020 - 06:00
Nas got people pressed with his new verse.
Image: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Veteran rapper Nas has sparked anger and fierce debate after dissing Doja Cat in his latest song, Ultra Black.

The American superstar took aim at Doja at the end of the first verse of the track, his first single off his upcoming album King's Disease.

“Sometimes I’m over-black, even my clothes are black. Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag. We are going ultra-black, unapologetically black. The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black,” he rapped.

While thousands around the world are celebrating “dark-skinned girls” after the release of Beyoncé's Black Is King visual album, fans called out the star for discriminating against Doja's complexion.

Others saw it as a swipe at Doja's alleged racist behaviour in an online chat room.

The star, who is the daughter of SA actor and Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini, was  “cancelled” in May after social media users dug up old videos of her using the N-word in chat rooms and making music deemed “racially insensitive”.

Sis has addressed the outrage several times, and said last month that the incident changed the way people view her.

“Remember when people said I was black when I had a number one alongside three other black women, but now the same people wanna say I'm white? Maybe I'm not the one here with 'identity issues'," she said.

She also addressed colourism hate and claims that she was “acting white” in chat rooms, defending her complexion.

“Nobody should hate themselves for their skin tone, nobody should hate anybody else because of their skin tone. Why the f**k is it your logic to come onto my platform and say, 'Wow, forehead's too big. Why would anybody be attracted to you? I hate you'.

“You're taking my features and you're sh**ting on them. Which are what features? Exactly. I have black hair, I have black skin. I have black features and you're sh**ting on them.”

Doja shrugged off Nas' diss, sarcastically saying she was “so offended and upset” by the song.

