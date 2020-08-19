TshisaLIVE

WATCH| Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp's singing skills will improve your morning

19 August 2020 - 08:58 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp thrilled people with her voice and piano skills.
Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp thrilled people with her voice and piano skills.
Image: Supplied

A woman of many talents, TV and radio personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp has stunned fans with her singing and piano skills.

Serenading Mzansi in a recent video shared on Facebook, Elana can be seen playing the piano and singing Sharon Newman and Kay Taylor's famous gospel song The Steadfast Love Of The Lord.

The now viral video was aimed at encouraging people who feel down in the morning.

“Tough day? Love is new every morning,” Elana captioned the video.

Her voice and piano skills received the thumbs-up from fans who thanked her for the inspiring song.

“My day started crap. This was all I needed. Didn't know you can play and sing. Wow,” Nanki Robbertse wrote.

User Stanton Hermanus said: “Through my darkest hours this was all I could think of. Thank you for reminding me once again about His faithfulness.”

“Wow. I didn't know this side of you. I love it, I love you. This just made my day,” said user Wayne Stafford.

“What a voice you are blessed with. Truly a woman of many God-given talents.”

Watch the video below:

