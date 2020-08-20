Fans defend Minnie Dlamini after 'ghetto' hairstyle outrage turns to 'bullying'
Minnie Dlamini's army of fans came out in numbers on social media to defend the star on Thursday after she got backlash for her comments on Bantu knots.
The star had the internet deep in their feels on Wednesday after she posted a snap of her wearing her hair in Bantu knots.
She told fans that “just because it's ghetto, doesn't mean it's not fabulous”.
Minnie was criticised for labelling the hairstyle “ghetto” and dominated the Twitter trends list for most of the day.
Things took a turn for the worst when trolls started criticising more than just her comment, mocking her complexion, “dark neck” and other features.
Minnie has not responded to the backlash, but many felt that the hate had “got out of hand” and came out to defend the star.
They asked if Minnie had forfeited her right to an opinion, simply because she is famous, while others said that anyone who used the outrage as an excuse to vent their deep-rooted dislike of her was “immature”.
Make me understand, does celebrities like #minniedlamini forfeit the right to their own opinion on things, however positive or negative it may be seen? Le kwatetseng gantle gantle?#BantuKnots pic.twitter.com/BKr6LKb5Hs— .mosia motobatsi (@RasLebDJ) August 20, 2020
Normalize correcting not attacking#minniedlamini #BantuKnots https://t.co/AYzjTEBzQq— Khaitseli-ea-Motho (@Mpo_etsi) August 19, 2020
But Minny is harmless bafethu, she didn't deserve this attack.. The only girl with a clean reputation, that never frequented media front pages for bad reasons..— Masterpiece WO'MCULO Kunene🇿🇦🇸🇿 (@WoMculo) August 19, 2020
Let's forgive the Zulu girl, let's correct her in love.. She didn't mean what she said. #minniedlamini pic.twitter.com/VyHTqOxu90
#minniedlamini hao maar this this needs to stop now it’s tiring I think Minnie didn’t even mean it in that way yoh lena le energy yoh 🤦🏽♀️— masego (@lyzakaomo) August 19, 2020
Let's just say this whole thing just gave ladies chance to express how they feel about her without getting judged. What she said was wrong but come on, that hairstyle in on her head ,she didn't diss somebody. So no need to be this dramatic 😏 #minniedlamini pic.twitter.com/AjxaaPds9y— m'Pfariseni 💞 (@Pfarelo6) August 19, 2020
Let's learn to correct each other without bullying or insulting. Everyone knows Minnie doesn't have a dark neck it could be a bad edit or who knows? You guys are now bullying her and that is not okay, especially women ? Please stop #MinnieDlamini #BantuKnots— Mpilo (@tembempilo) August 19, 2020
Clearly #minniedlamini was trying to play with the words "ghetto fabulous" Zola7's classic hit song. But unfortunately didn't land so well. But ke twitter being twitter always ready to attack— Abzz_Cihoshe🇿🇦 (@Abzz_Cihoshe) August 19, 2020
Minnie Dlamini made a mistake guys 🙄 Let's correct her and move on #minniedlamini— Subscribe to my channel 😁💯🤗 (@yourmisskelz) August 19, 2020