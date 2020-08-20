Fans defend Minnie Dlamini after 'ghetto' hairstyle outrage turns to 'bullying'

Minnie Dlamini's army of fans came out in numbers on social media to defend the star on Thursday after she got backlash for her comments on Bantu knots.

The star had the internet deep in their feels on Wednesday after she posted a snap of her wearing her hair in Bantu knots.

She told fans that “just because it's ghetto, doesn't mean it's not fabulous”.

Minnie was criticised for labelling the hairstyle “ghetto” and dominated the Twitter trends list for most of the day.

Things took a turn for the worst when trolls started criticising more than just her comment, mocking her complexion, “dark neck” and other features.

Minnie has not responded to the backlash, but many felt that the hate had “got out of hand” and came out to defend the star.

They asked if Minnie had forfeited her right to an opinion, simply because she is famous, while others said that anyone who used the outrage as an excuse to vent their deep-rooted dislike of her was “immature”.