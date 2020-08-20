TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans are sure Mazet will end Buhle’s happiness

'I feel like Ntokozo and Buhle's relationship is gonna end in tears ... Mazet is coming,' one tweep said.

20 August 2020 - 15:00
Gomora's leading girls Ama Qamata (Buhle) and Siphesihle Ndaba (Mazet).
Image: Instagram/ Ama Qamata x Instagram/Siphesihle Ndada

The blossoming love between Gomora's Ntokozo and Buhle is beautiful to see but the one things fans seem to agree on is the prediction that it will “end in tears”.

Fans of the beloved telenovela have taken to social media this week with concerns as they watch Ntokozo and Buhle fall deeper in love with each other. For a while, viewers weren't sure of Buhle's game. Some thought she had fallen for Teddy the same way he fell for her but, as it turns out, she's all in for Ntokozo and that only smells like trouble for fans.

More than the family secret of Buhle's brother actually being Ntokozo's half brother, there is also that it was Ntokozo who shot and killed Buhle's father in the botched hijacking at the beginning of the story. That is just the tip of the iceberg because Teddy's feelings for Buhle could interfere with the pair's love as well as the emotional blackmail from Langa, who feels like he's lost his friend to his lil sister.

All these problems could be a big stumbling block for the young lovers and Mazet is not even in the equation. Fans believe Ntokozo's infatuation with Mazet will ensure that Buhle's happiness is short lived. They think that as soon as Mazet comes back into Ntokozo's life, Buhle will be done for!

I feel like Ntokozo and Buhle's relationship is gonna end in tears ... Mazet is coming,” one tweep said.

Check out the other reactions below.

