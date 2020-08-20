TshisaLIVE

Kelly Khumalo hits back at being labelled a ‘killer’

20 August 2020 - 11:00
Kelly Khumalo put a troll in her place.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo was again forced to bring out her vicious side and clap back hard after a troll on Twitter labelled her a “killer”.

The songstress was minding her own business and going about her day when she shared with her followers that she believed men also love gifts, as opposed to the popular belief that they don't.

That's when a troll landed in her comment section, dismissed    Kelly's thought and called her a “killer”.

Fed up with the constant cyberbullying, Kelly didn't hold back when she responded in vernac, bringing in the troll's mother and her private parts.

I*** likanyoko lelo elakhipha into efe njengawe... n****u yenja,” Kelly swore at the troll.

Many of Kelly's fans came to her defence, and soon the star's name was on the Twitter trends list.

Other tweeps went on to slam the troll. They pointed out that the critic's avi was a picture of a woman and expressed how “disgusted” they were by women who insist on pulling other women down.

Kelly said the hater was only reflecting her own misery.

“It says a lot about her ... sad, bitter and miserable,” Kelly said.

