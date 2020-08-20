TshisaLIVE

Kuli Roberts speaks out on abuse: If you must shoot, shoot

20 August 2020 - 07:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Kuli Roberts tells women that their safety comes first.
With gender-based violence continuing to rear its ugly head, actress Kuli Roberts has used her voice to speak up about protecting women.

In the fight against femicide, often the power of a celebrity platform can aid in educating. And Kuli used her Twitter page this week to share her opinions on women protecting themselves.

“Ladies, don’t you ever let any woman beat you over a man. Shooting range or karate. You have male relatives who should teach you self-defence. Don’t ever allow anyone to lay a hand on you, ever,” she said.

She added that age means nothing and if it means that you need to shoot someone to protect yourself, then so be it.

“Age has nothing to do with it, don’t take it. If you must shoot, shoot. You will face the consequences,” she said.

The media personality often airs her views on social issues and recently sparked a discussion on colourism. In a post she encouraged dark-skinned women not to hate their complexion and took shots at those who discriminate.

“We not going to have a generation of dark skinned children hating their complexions because of you. Not today Satan,” she wrote.

