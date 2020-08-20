TshisaLIVE

SA singer Elaine joins the same label as Beyoncé and Adele

Mzansi is super impressed by her moves and so proud!

20 August 2020 - 13:00
SA born singer Elaine has joined American record label Columbia Records.
Image: Instagram/Elaine

After smashing local records with her independently released seven track EP, Elements, SA-born songstress Elaine has announced that she's officially signed with American Columbia Records.

The label is home to some of the world's biggest artists, including superstars Beyoncé and Adele.

The star was over the moon with the deal and told TshisaLIVE in a statement that she looked forward to bringing her unique story to the world.

“I've got a completely different story to tell. I'm a representation of every African girl that doesn't want to be boxed in.”

MD of Sony Music Entertainment Africa Sean Watson said Elaine is “unquestionably deserving of the recognition she’s getting for her music”.

“It’s not chance that got her to where she is, it's talent and hard work. We love that about her and we can’t wait to work alongside her to help share her incredible music around the globe.”

The Wits law student, who is originally from Pretoria, became a household name after she released her EP last week. The project went platinum and made her the most streamed female artist in Mzansi.

In addition to all that, Elaine became the first independent female artist to ever reach #1 on the Apple Music sub-Saharan African charts.

Elaine recently unveiled the highly anticipated sultry new visual for her single Risky. Watch it below.

Mzansi is super proud of the girl, and they took to Twitter to say as much.

