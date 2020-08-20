Zizo Tshwete pens heartbreaking note asking SA men when they will change

The gruesome murder of 20-year-old Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo Lugalo has left South African women triggered and outraged. Media personality and activist Zizo Tshwete penned an open note to men asking them what it will take for them to stop killing women.

Kwasa was stabbed to death in the Eastern Cape on Monday, allegedly by her boyfriend.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post Zizo, who is a survivor of abuse herself, expressed how broken she was to hear about Kwasa's death and how she hoped men could tell women what they need to do so that men stop ending their lives like they mean nothing.

“We have stood as women for too long crying out to be heard on the matter of our safety and our lives. No matter how many of OUR voices stand in unison, you don’t seem to hear us. Now we need you to tell us how to make you listen.

“To all men of South Africa - please tell us what is your commitment to seeing change?” she asked.

Zizo explained that women now feel helpless, because they have done everything from marching to reporting to the police, and yet almost every day another women's life is ended at the hands of men.

“And in the time I have taken to ask you this question ... countless others are being beaten, raped, murdered!”

“Do all the bodies of all victims of gender-based violence need to be piled up outside the Union Buildings for everyone to know that we are in a deep crisis?”

Read the full, lengthy, note below.