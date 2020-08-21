'Healing our hearts and souls'- Mzansi stans over new Cassper and Zola collab

Cassper Nyovest and Zola 7's new single has caused major hype on social media, and has given people hope and another reason to celebrate.

Earlier this week Mzansi celebrated the lifting of some lockdown restrictions, including the lifting of bans on alcohol and cigarettes.

To add to the excitement, Cassper decided to drop his new single with Zola on Friday. Bonginkosi speaks of hope and gratitude, a theme that will no doubt resonate with many.

The single drops ahead of Cassper's new album, Any Minute Now, set to be released in September.

Cassper dropped a teaser of the song on Instagram,. The full song is available on major streaming services.