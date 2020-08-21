IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans question why Magongwa is on Manaka’s case about Charity
Just when fans finally had a reason to praise Meneer Magongwa for doing something right, he reminded them of his manipulative and jealous gossiper ways.
A few episodes ago,Skeem Saam fans could not help but praise Magongwa for the level of belief he was showing in Leshole.
However, since Magongwa found out about Manaka and Charity's blossoming friendship, he's been hellbent on letting Manaka know Charity is "out of his league". Everything from telling Manaka he's not classy to dissing his "English teacher" salary, Magongwa has gone out of his way to belittle Manaka.
Fans have resorted to making assumptions about his motive.
"Maybe Magongwa wants Charity for himself," one viewer said.
"Even if he doesn't want Charity, his jealousy can't allow him to allow other people to be happy," said another.
Here are other reactions below.
Magongwa's life is miserable and he wants to mess with Mnr Manaka. Yes he might be a former English teacher but that didn't affect his salary a bit. Magongwa is starving😂😂😂😂😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/V5DDJXDA5x— Ndi Mushavhi Buba (@MphiloRembu) August 20, 2020
🥴But Magongwa’s point to Manaka in low-key was “Charity is too classic for you” #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/kwetJzs3PV— Ndumiso Mthembu (@NdumisoT25) August 20, 2020
Bonang the so called former Acting princal Magongwa dragging down self-esteem ya Manka kanti ke eng vele ka Lena batho bamo Turf #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/4pQuCT5qgz— Makobo👑QueenModjadji (@QueenMakobo) August 20, 2020
Magongwa he's wanting Charity for himself #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/LylvBqStxu— Minister of Unemployment (@tshepo_segodi) August 20, 2020
Lol Magongwa a Deputy Principal that's always broke and counting cents is telling Manaka that he is just a mere teacher ? Wonders never cease #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/ShtrMz6eyn— ❤😊 Baki 😊❤ (@BunnyBarks) August 20, 2020
Magongwa le taba tsa batho #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/qrU9SxLn8O— LADY T 🌻🌻🇿🇦 (@sthabi_thabitha) August 20, 2020
Ayy bo Magongwa o tsena kae di relationship tsa batho #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/Su0JYREESS— New Beginnings ☀ (@Thandek88940955) August 20, 2020
Yoh meener Magongwa be mending one heart and tearing the other 🙆♀️ #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/dn8LCjgRFJ— Winnie (@WinnieD18) August 20, 2020
#SkeemSaam Mnr Magongwa Hana chelete ya petrol maar shebane le taba tsa batho🤣🤣🤣......chill,thank u principal Thobakgale.😄 pic.twitter.com/NGS4EbTzGZ— Lefa Maarman (@lefa_maarman) August 19, 2020