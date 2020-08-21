TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans question why Magongwa is on Manaka’s case about Charity

21 August 2020 - 14:00
Magongwa is the most jealous character on 'Skeem Saam'.
Magongwa is the most jealous character on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Via Twitter/Skeem Saam

Just when fans finally had a reason to praise Meneer Magongwa for doing something right, he reminded them of his manipulative and jealous gossiper ways. 

A few episodes ago,Skeem Saam fans could not help but praise Magongwa for the level of belief he was showing in Leshole.

However, since Magongwa found out about Manaka and Charity's blossoming friendship, he's been hellbent on letting Manaka know  Charity is "out of his league". Everything from telling Manaka he's not classy to dissing his "English teacher" salary, Magongwa has gone out of his way to belittle Manaka.

Fans have resorted to making assumptions about his motive.

"Maybe Magongwa wants Charity for himself," one viewer said.

"Even if he doesn't want Charity, his jealousy can't allow him to allow other people to be happy," said another.

Here are other reactions below.

