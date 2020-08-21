Lasizwe opens up about the 'anger' he felt towards his father who 'broke' him

Reality TV star Lasizwe has never been shy to put his "absent father" on blast in the past and this time he took to Twitter to reflect on how broken and angry he still is that his father wasn't "truly" there for him.

Taking to Twitter, the vlogger told his followers he wished they never had to experience the feeling of not feeling loved by their fathers. He explained that feeling that way has left him angry at his father.

"I pray you experience what it means to be loved by your father! I pray you don’t experience the level of brokenness and anger I have towards my father."

Lasizwe also expressed his desire to find healing of past emotional hurt he's experienced at the hands of father.

"I pray I find some healing because that man really tore my heart into pieces from a tender age!" he said.