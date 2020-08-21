Lasizwe opens up about the 'anger' he felt towards his father who 'broke' him
Reality TV star Lasizwe has never been shy to put his "absent father" on blast in the past and this time he took to Twitter to reflect on how broken and angry he still is that his father wasn't "truly" there for him.
Taking to Twitter, the vlogger told his followers he wished they never had to experience the feeling of not feeling loved by their fathers. He explained that feeling that way has left him angry at his father.
"I pray you experience what it means to be loved by your father! I pray you don’t experience the level of brokenness and anger I have towards my father."
Lasizwe also expressed his desire to find healing of past emotional hurt he's experienced at the hands of father.
"I pray I find some healing because that man really tore my heart into pieces from a tender age!" he said.
I pray u experience what it means to be loved by your father! I pray u don’t experience the level of brokenness and anger I have towards my father... I pray I find some healing coz that man really tore my heart into pieces from a tender age!— The Baby Boy (@lasizwe) August 19, 2020
The reality star has previously opened up about the issues he has with his father on his reality show Fake It Till You Make It.
In one episode, Lasizwe went to therapy with his older sister Khanyi Mbau and mentioned that he did not see his father much when he was growing up. He said he was raised by a single mother with the help of his maternal family.
In a candid interview with Mac G, Khanyi explained that part of the reason she dated sugar daddies earlier in her life was because she has daddy issues.
“We are broken. My siblings and I are broken because I think our parents couldn't articulate the kind of a family we are in ... So we have daddy issues.”