Nathi Mthethwa's response to Bonang on why he’s ‘annoying’ sparks outrage

21 August 2020 - 11:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Image: Instagram/ Bonang Matheba

Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa's response to media mogul Bonang Matheba has caused outrage on social media.

On Thursday, the minister called on Bonang to share her concerns with him on why she found him to be “annoying”.

This after Mthethwa received backlash in response to his congratulatory post to R&B singer Elaine being signed by Columbia Records.

Many slammed Mthethwa, saying the only thing he was good for was to issue congratulations and condolences but not funds for local artists and entertainers who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past few months, artists and entertainers have been expressing their frustrations with the arts and culture department after not receiving payments from the Covid-19 relief fund of R150m that government announced.

On Twitter, one user said Mthethwa was annoying, to which Bonang agreed, saying, “Me too. Very much.”

Acknowledging that he saw the tweet, Mthethwa said Bonang was welcome to write to him about her concerns.

“Noted Bonang. I would like to invite you & @Mpumz_N to kindly share your concerns with me. You may share them on this platform, via DM's or e-mail. Whichever platform you prefer,” he said.

The response caused outrage, with many saying the minister only responds to celebrities’ grievances while failing to address “normal citizens” and “real issues”.

“It’s sad that you only respond when Bonang comments. She doesn’t need your department’s help, she’s gotten where she is by herself and I’m sure she was advocating for the voiceless people in your comments, which you choose to still ignore,” one user said to the minister.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.

