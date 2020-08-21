TshisaLIVE

Phumeza Mdabe on GBV: 'What must happen for our government to take action?'

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
21 August 2020 - 08:00
Phumeza Mdabe has asked what can be done to help end the scourge of femicide in the country?
TV personality Phumeza Mdabe has joined the calls for the government to take firm action against gender-based violence.

The former Our Perfect Wedding host has a YouTube series with her hubby on relationship and marriage issues, and told her Instagram followers this week that she gets a lot of direct messages from fans asking for advice.

She said that she once got a message from a woman who was scared to leave an abusive relationship.

“We advised her to get someone who is male from her side of the family to come and be there when she breaks the news and then leave with her to go back home. Thank God she took action and all went well.”

She said that Wits University student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo was not as lucky when she tried to leave.

The 20-year-old was stabbed to death in the Eastern Cape on Monday. The alleged killer was admitted to Butterworth Hospital after he allegedly overdosed on tablets and was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

He was charged with murder and appeared in court on Thursday morning, where the matter was postponed to August 26 for further investigation.

Phumeza asked what could be done to end the scourge of femicide in the country and what it would take for the government to take action.

“So now what must happen? Should we start demanding the death penalty be brought back so that men who do this know there are serious consequences?! Like, kumele kwenzakaleni for our government to take action? God have mercy on us,” she added.

