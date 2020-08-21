TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani reveal baby’s gender with the cutest snaps

It's a boy!

21 August 2020 - 10:00
Actress Simz Ngema is pregnant with a baby boy.
Image: Instagram/Simz Ngema

Actress Simz Ngema and her baby daddy, model Tino Chinyani, have revealed they are having a baby boy with the cutest snaps you will see today.

Simz and Tino revealed on Thursday that they were awaiting the arrival of a baby boy with the smallest, most stylish pair of blue shoes.

"It's a boy," they both captioned the snaps.

The pair's Instagram pages were flooded with comments from people sharing how happy they are for the couple, in between all the heart emoji comments and the "ncaaaaawww" comments about the overwhelming cuteness of their snaps.

Simz announced a few days ago that she and Tino were a couple and were about to be first-time parents.

Mzansi reacted with various feels about her incoming bundle of joy, and earlier this week Simz took to her Instagram to share how overwhelming everything has been since they shared their news. The actress thanked Tino for being her pillar through it all.

"The past couple of days have been overwhelming. Thank you for holding my hand," Simz wrote to Tino, who she named her #MCM for the week.

Just how cute are those lil' shoes!

View this post on Instagram

It’s a boy💙 . 📸 @optimass_art

A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema) on

