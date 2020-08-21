TshisaLIVE

Spiteful or genuine? Rasta slammed for his Zenande Mfenyana portrait

21 August 2020 - 10:10 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Does this portrait look anything like Zenande Mfenyana? Twitter is going in on Rasta over this one.
Image: Twitter/Rasta The Artist

Funeral artist Rasta is trending on Twitter for yet another “botched” painting, this time of actress Zenande Mfenyana.

The painting comes less than a week after The Queen actress tweeted that she does not want to be sketched by Rasta at her funeral. She was reacting to his painting of legendary broadcaster, Bob Mabena. In what has been perceived as a “clap back”, Rasta unveiled his painting of Zenande on Thursday.

“Since she [would] rather not be painted on her funeral, I thought I'd honour her while she's still alive,” he tweeted. The actress has not responded despite many, including transport minister Fikile Mbalula, having asked her if she has seen it.

Opinions? Twitter has a ton, here are some of them:

