Spiteful or genuine? Rasta slammed for his Zenande Mfenyana portrait
Funeral artist Rasta is trending on Twitter for yet another “botched” painting, this time of actress Zenande Mfenyana.
The painting comes less than a week after The Queen actress tweeted that she does not want to be sketched by Rasta at her funeral. She was reacting to his painting of legendary broadcaster, Bob Mabena. In what has been perceived as a “clap back”, Rasta unveiled his painting of Zenande on Thursday.
“Since she [would] rather not be painted on her funeral, I thought I'd honour her while she's still alive,” he tweeted. The actress has not responded despite many, including transport minister Fikile Mbalula, having asked her if she has seen it.
Please mark this tweet. The day of my funeral, please may I kindly not be sketched by Rasta. Ka hlompho please 🙏🏽— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) August 15, 2020
Since she rather not be painted on her funeral, I thought I'd honor her while she's still alive— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) August 20, 2020
Happy women's month @Zenande_Mcfen pic.twitter.com/mVeiFX7aQF
Opinions? Twitter has a ton, here are some of them:
Rasta is disrespectful honestly. I really do not find this funny at all. I don’t blame @Zenande_Mcfen for being annoyed at this. https://t.co/gCBFCvX7Ap— Mntimande (@Mpho_Mabuya) August 20, 2020
Rasta you know you Bad ass artist when you can’t even get the Iron right 🤣🤣🤣— mickey van peebles (@van_peeblez) August 20, 2020
You Need Help Rasta......that's a different gender pic.twitter.com/VpjvUns3SQ— Phineas Tlhabane (@PhineasTlhaban2) August 20, 2020
Think you're having a bad day? Imagine having your picture painted by Rasta 💀— This awesome guy (@KoketsoQM) August 20, 2020
Just imagine if Rasta painted with his eyes open. His work would be amazing. pic.twitter.com/r2iqUNzrbn— Khush (@Khush_ZA) August 20, 2020
Somebody please charge Rasta with defamation of character.— A K H O N A🇿🇦 (@dollar_mashesha) August 20, 2020
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UpxYamIUCJ