AKA: I am the greatest rapper in SA, dead or alive, and probs the best hip-hop producer too

AKA left social media in “freak out mode” this week when he took to Twitter to claim he was the greatest SA hip-hop artist of all time.

The star is no stranger to shutting down the TL with his spicy Twitter fingers and on Thursday rolled up to claim to be the best in the genre to have ever lived.

“I am the greatest SA hip-hop artist of all time. Dead or alive,” he declared.

It didn't end there.

He then went on to claim that, statistically, he might be one of the greatest hip-hop producers too.