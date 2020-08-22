TshisaLIVE

AKA: I am the greatest rapper in SA, dead or alive, and probs the best hip-hop producer too

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
22 August 2020 - 12:00
AKA's comments split opinions.
AKA's comments split opinions.
Image: AKA Instagram/ @don__design

AKA left social media in “freak out mode” this week when he took to Twitter to claim he was the greatest SA hip-hop artist of all time.

The star is no stranger to shutting down the TL with his spicy Twitter fingers and on Thursday rolled up to claim to be the best in the genre to have ever lived.

“I am the greatest SA hip-hop artist of all time. Dead or alive,” he declared.

It didn't end there.

He then went on to claim that, statistically, he might be one of the greatest hip-hop producers too.

Of course, such comments didn't sit well with everyone, and many caught feelings.

Soon his TL was filled with Tweeps sharing their two cents on who they thought was better, from Nasty C to A-Reece, Zola, Pro and Cassper Nyovest.

The rapper had just hours before hit back at a fan's reaction to a behind-the-scenes video asking for more bars, by saying that he “serves” hits and the people “eat”.

READ MORE

'This will be THE project of the year' - Here's what the streets think of AKA's new music

Ever since Touch My Blood, fans have BEEN waiting for AKA to release a new album for the groove, and this week the musician delivered with snippets ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

'This is hip-hop, not creche'- AKA hits back at Scoop for 'give others a chance' comment

The star said hip-hop is "not creche" and he isn't here to nurse other people's feelings or give them a chance
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mzansi's 'best' rappers honoured at new SA hip-hop museum

Where is Khuli Chana, Tuks Senganga, Mo Molemi, K.O, Okmalumkoolkat, JR, Anatii and Nasty C?
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Here’s Mzansi's hip-hop GOAT list according to the Supa Mega

AKA shares his greatest hip-hop artists and 'that other guy' is featured.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Don't start things that are not there'- Unathi laughs off DJ Zinhle 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans defend Minnie Dlamini after 'ghetto' hairstyle outrage turns to 'bullying' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I can’t imagine the kind of pressure you go through being my son': Black ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I be riding gently in my Bentley'- Sizakele Manonga shows off R4.4m ride TshisaLIVE
  5. Kelly Khumalo hits back at being labelled a ‘killer’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X