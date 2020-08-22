TshisaLIVE

Inside Mohale and Somizi's surprise weekend away

22 August 2020 - 10:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Mohale surprises bae Somizi with a weekend getaway.
Mohale surprises bae Somizi with a weekend getaway.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Showing your partner how much you love them in the time of corona is sometimes all we need, and star couple Somhale showed us the power of love with a lavish weekend getaway.

Idols SA judge and media personality Somizi took to Twitter recently to reveal the weekend trip hubby Mohale planned for the two.

In one of the pics, Somizi is seen relaxing in front of a swimming pool with a view and glass of white wine in a white fluffy robe, with the caption, “thanks hubby”.

Fans shared their love for the couple, with many sbwl-ing a holiday of their own:

The couple are known not just for their power couple status but their adorable gifts for each other.

For Valentine’s Day, Mohale surprised his beloved with a “car concert” in their G-wagon.

Mohale took to Instagram to share the surprise he had planned for his hubby.

“Thank you Berita for helping surprise bae with his own 'car concert'. You were really amazing! Happy Valentine's, Somizi,” Mohale wrote.

READ MORE

Somizi gets real about cellphone addictions: 'Sometimes I wish to be touched like that phone'

Somizi gets real about cellphones, tells fans that people and not the phones are to blame
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Too soon or super-sweet? Mohale’s birthday gift causes debate among fans

A wedding/ birthday gift from Somizi has caused a fuss.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'This lockdown only benefits the rich!' - Somizi & Mohale's private jet snap ruffles feathers

That Somhale post was expensive!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Don't start things that are not there'- Unathi laughs off DJ Zinhle 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans defend Minnie Dlamini after 'ghetto' hairstyle outrage turns to 'bullying' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I can’t imagine the kind of pressure you go through being my son': Black ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I be riding gently in my Bentley'- Sizakele Manonga shows off R4.4m ride TshisaLIVE
  5. Kelly Khumalo hits back at being labelled a ‘killer’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X