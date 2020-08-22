Inside Mohale and Somizi's surprise weekend away
Showing your partner how much you love them in the time of corona is sometimes all we need, and star couple Somhale showed us the power of love with a lavish weekend getaway.
Idols SA judge and media personality Somizi took to Twitter recently to reveal the weekend trip hubby Mohale planned for the two.
In one of the pics, Somizi is seen relaxing in front of a swimming pool with a view and glass of white wine in a white fluffy robe, with the caption, “thanks hubby”.
Fans shared their love for the couple, with many sbwl-ing a holiday of their own:
Wow...Mohale keep that up...Som be happy...I love u guys— Tebogo Sechele (@TebogoSechele5) August 15, 2020
The couple are known not just for their power couple status but their adorable gifts for each other.
For Valentine’s Day, Mohale surprised his beloved with a “car concert” in their G-wagon.
Mohale took to Instagram to share the surprise he had planned for his hubby.
“Thank you Berita for helping surprise bae with his own 'car concert'. You were really amazing! Happy Valentine's, Somizi,” Mohale wrote.