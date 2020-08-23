AKA hits back at criticism of his women's merch: 'Not long ago people were wearing pillows for dresses'
Rapper AKA has hit back at tweeps who criticised the design of the women’s T-shirt in his new merchandise line.
The #BHOVAMANIA merch is set to release soon and AKA took to Twitter to show fans what’s to come.
The star posted a photo of a pink T-shirt with the logo on the front and the words “f***ing relax” on the back.
How’s this one for the huns now? 💖https://t.co/6PaH3Aseww 🐺 ... coming soon. pic.twitter.com/C4IiQcOw7F— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 18, 2020
Fans took to Twitter with their own critiques and ideas about the design.
Followers questioned why he chose stereotypical pink for the colour of the T-shirt.
They also recommended that the #MEGACY design the T-shirt to flatter women’s bodies.
Put Bhovamania at the back and make the ladies’ Ts v-neck . Got the coins ready— Megacy (@Mukanya0101) August 18, 2020
Remove the Bhovamania from the front. Maybe put it at the back or right it on that small tag. Great work🔥🔥🔥— Tebogo Cersha🐇 (@Tebby11) August 18, 2020
It's lovely but I think you can at least make it a V- neck to show it's for girls.... it's a suggestion idk— Faith (@Mabunda_Faith) August 18, 2020
Responding to a fan, the Fela in Versace hitmaker clapped back at suggestions from tweeps.
“Argh not so long ago people were using pillows as dresses. You never know what’s gonna happen next in this world,” said the star.
Argh not so long ago people were using pillows as dresses 👗 ... you never know what’s gonna happen next in this world. https://t.co/VN5EOtuXkO— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 19, 2020