AKA hits back at criticism of his women's merch: 'Not long ago people were wearing pillows for dresses'

23 August 2020 - 10:00 By Deepika Naidoo
AKA hits back at peeps for hating on his merch for women.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA has hit back at tweeps who criticised the design of the women’s T-shirt in his new merchandise line.

The #BHOVAMANIA merch is set to release soon and AKA took to Twitter to show fans what’s to come.

The star posted a photo of a pink T-shirt with the logo on the front and the words “f***ing relax” on the back.

Fans took to Twitter with their own critiques and ideas about the design.

Followers questioned why he chose stereotypical pink for the colour of the T-shirt.

They also recommended that the #MEGACY design the T-shirt to flatter women’s bodies.

Responding to a fan, the Fela in Versace hitmaker clapped back at suggestions from tweeps.

“Argh not so long ago people were using pillows as dresses. You never know what’s gonna happen next in this world,” said the star.

TshisaLIVE
