Jub Jub on life after prison: 'Everybody wasn't answering my calls, now all of that has changed'

23 August 2020 - 08:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Jub Jub has opened up how life has changed for him since his release from prison
Uyajola presenter Jub Jub has opened up to Somizi about being ignored after his time in prison, saying at first people wouldn't take his calls.

Since the premiere of Dinner at Somizi's, we have watched Somgaga cook up a storm and his guests dish out about their personal lives. This week, the Idols SA judge had Jub Jub over for supper.

The musician opened up to Somizi about people cutting ties with him after he was released from prison.

“Everybody wasn’t answering my calls, now all of that has changed,” he said.

Jub Jub and Themba Tshabalala were convicted in 2012 for crashing their cars into a group of schoolchildren in 2010. The accident left four boys dead and two others seriously injured.

Jub Jub was released on parole in January 2017.

The musician has been vocal before about his time in prison and how members of the industry have shunned him since his release.

The star took to Instagram a few weeks ago to “remind” peeps who didn’t have his back to watch their own.

“Remember when I got back from jail I used to ask y’all to book me, you didn’t. Remember that.”

