Jub Jub on life after prison: 'Everybody wasn't answering my calls, now all of that has changed'

Uyajola presenter Jub Jub has opened up to Somizi about being ignored after his time in prison, saying at first people wouldn't take his calls.

Since the premiere of Dinner at Somizi's, we have watched Somgaga cook up a storm and his guests dish out about their personal lives. This week, the Idols SA judge had Jub Jub over for supper.

The musician opened up to Somizi about people cutting ties with him after he was released from prison.