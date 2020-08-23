Maps Maponyane 'might as well' start an Only Fans account, and Boity is here for it!

Although Boity and Maps have denied rumours about a romance between them, fans have always hoped for something more.

Last week the pair trended on Twitter after users spread a rumour that the two were engaged.

Mr Buns quickly laughed off the suggestion.

“Y'all are ridiculous. Imagine you're minding your own business, and logging on to find out you're engaged!?” said Maps.

Boity opened up about their relationship on her reality show Boity: Own Your Throne earlier this year, saying they were just friends.

“There is no vibes between me and Maps, we are homies. Geez!” said Boity.