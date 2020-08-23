Maps Maponyane 'might as well' start an Only Fans account, and Boity is here for it!
Social media personality Maps "Mr Buns" Maponyane got fans hot and heavy with a shirtless pic this week, including "friend" Boity Thulo.
Maps is a real thirst trap, and decided to tease us on Twitter with a low-lighting, tops-off type of post with the caption, "Might as well start an Only Fans at this rate".
Might as well start an Only Fans at this rate😂 pic.twitter.com/I4P47TMlF8— Mr. Buns/Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Lebunza/Breadwinner (@MapsMaponyane) August 18, 2020
Tweeps were excited at the idea of getting an exclusive view of Mr Buns on the subscription/ paywall social media service.
Even presenter and rapper Boity was excited at the prospect, sliding in with an eyes emoji.
Although Boity and Maps have denied rumours about a romance between them, fans have always hoped for something more.
Last week the pair trended on Twitter after users spread a rumour that the two were engaged.
Mr Buns quickly laughed off the suggestion.
“Y'all are ridiculous. Imagine you're minding your own business, and logging on to find out you're engaged!?” said Maps.
Boity opened up about their relationship on her reality show Boity: Own Your Throne earlier this year, saying they were just friends.
“There is no vibes between me and Maps, we are homies. Geez!” said Boity.