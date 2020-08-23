TshisaLIVE

Maps Maponyane 'might as well' start an Only Fans account, and Boity is here for it!

23 August 2020 - 16:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Boity is here for Maps Maponyane starting an Only Fans.
Boity is here for Maps Maponyane starting an Only Fans.
Image: Maps Maponyane's Instagram

Social media personality Maps "Mr Buns" Maponyane got fans hot and heavy with a shirtless pic this week, including "friend" Boity Thulo.

Maps is a real thirst trap, and decided to tease us on Twitter with a low-lighting, tops-off type of post with the caption, "Might as well start an Only Fans at this rate".

Tweeps were excited at the idea of getting an exclusive view of Mr Buns on the subscription/ paywall social media service.

Even presenter and rapper Boity was excited at the prospect, sliding in with an eyes emoji.

Although Boity and Maps have denied rumours about a romance between them, fans have always hoped for something more.

Last week the pair trended on Twitter after users spread a rumour that the two were engaged.

Mr Buns quickly laughed off the suggestion.

“Y'all are ridiculous. Imagine you're minding your own business, and logging on to find out you're engaged!?” said Maps.

Boity opened up about their relationship on her reality show Boity: Own Your Throne earlier this year, saying they were just friends.

“There is no vibes between me and Maps, we are homies. Geez!” said Boity.

READ MORE

Maps Maponyane laughs off Boity engagement rumours

Maps Maponyane laughs off engagement to Boity rumours after the two trend on Twitter. "Y'all are ridiculous."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | Fans say goodbye to Boity’s reality show & here's what they want to see in season 2

Fans are crossing fingers with Boity for a second season of her reality show
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Maps' cute birthday shout-out to Boity will leave you deep in the feels

The pair have BEEN giving off that #CoupleVIbes
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Mohale and Somizi's surprise weekend away TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Black Coffee shows off limited edition sneakers worth more than R170k TshisaLIVE
  3. Ballin baby! Cassper spoils his unborn son with his first pair of kicks TshisaLIVE
  4. Jub Jub on life after prison: 'Everybody wasn't answering my calls, now all of ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Tito Mboweni's dance moves to Jerusalema challenge will make your ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X