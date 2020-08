Sophie Lichaba's sweet message to her daughter: 'In my midnight hours you've been there'

Actress Sophie Lichaba has shared pearls of wisdom and love for her daughter in a heartfelt birthday wish, thanking her for being a pillar of support in her hard times.

The actress took to Instagram to wish her daughter Rudo a happy 30th birthday, and said she knew her child was special from the moment she first laid eyes on her.

β€œI knew you were special from the second you were born. The second I laid my eyes on you. God never makes a mistake, you are his princess: Royalty! You're my baby girl,” said Sophie.