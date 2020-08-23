Sophie Lichaba's sweet message to her daughter: 'In my midnight hours you've been there'
Actress Sophie Lichaba has shared pearls of wisdom and love for her daughter in a heartfelt birthday wish, thanking her for being a pillar of support in her hard times.
The actress took to Instagram to wish her daughter Rudo a happy 30th birthday, and said she knew her child was special from the moment she first laid eyes on her.
“I knew you were special from the second you were born. The second I laid my eyes on you. God never makes a mistake, you are his princess: Royalty! You're my baby girl,” said Sophie.
Happy 30th Birthday to my precious daughter Rudo.💝💓💞💌 Know that mommy loves you so much and thank God for the precious gift he gave me. That's YOU my baby. You came at a time I was so young, we grew together 😍 literally. I knew you were special from the second you were born. The second I laid my eyes on you.😍 God never makes a mistake, you are his Princess. ROYALTY Youre my baby girl. Know that im so proud of you. You work so hard . You pray for me more than you pray for yourself😇. I know this.😢you've been supporting mommy in my best and worst moments you were there on your knees with me. Thanking and pleading with God. In my midnight hours you have been there. So much weight you have literally carried my cross but never allowed me on it, you pleaded with God for me. We still pray at midnight together💝 I love you and I know God will keep you for years n years because you continue to Stay as humble and as respectful. Love u💋💝 #mybabyturns30 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
The star opened up about having her daughter at a young age, saying the pair grew together.
“You work so hard. You pray for me more than you pray for yourself. I know this. You've been supporting mommy in my best and worst moments. You were there on your knees with me. Thanking and pleading with God. In my midnight hours you have been there,” she said.
Sophie has always been family-orientated.
In 2018, Sophie was bullied about her weight loss. As someone living with diabetes, the star said she lost weight for her health and for her loved ones
“I stopped worrying what any negative person thinks long ago. Just surprised that grown people share such heartless opinions. Where families are praying, fasting for good health. I'm fighting it daily to live for my children and family,” she told fans on Instagram.
