Sophie Lichaba's sweet message to her daughter: 'In my midnight hours you've been there'

Actress Sophie Lichaba has shared pearls of wisdom and love for her daughter in a heartfelt birthday wish, thanking her for being a pillar of support in her hard times.

The actress took to Instagram to wish her daughter Rudo a happy 30th birthday, and said she knew her child was special from the moment she first laid eyes on her.

“I knew you were special from the second you were born. The second I laid my eyes on you. God never makes a mistake, you are his princess: Royalty! You're my baby girl,” said Sophie.