Halala! Theo Kgosinkwe and Vourne tied the knot

Mzansi is helping Mafikizolo's frontman Theo Kgosinkwe and his bae Vourne celebrate their union after the couple officially got hitched over the weekend.

Theo and Vourne were married in a small and intimate ceremony, thanks to Covid-19, and said they planned to have the big celebration in 2021.

They both shared snaps of their big day and said they couldn't wait to be husband and wife.

“Due to Covid-19, Vourne and I had to postpone our wedding celebrations until 2021, but we couldn’t wait to be husband and wife. Yesterday I married my bestie. We can’t wait to celebrate with family and friends next year,,” Theo said in an Instagram post.

The news of Theo and Vourne's romance surfaced late in 2018 after the couple had been dating for a while, but they kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Since the end of his 15-year marriage to Rose, with whom he has two children, Theo has tried to keep his personal life far away from the spotlight.

Theo and Vourne got engaged a little over a year ago at Vourne's 26th birthday dinner.

The man, who is clearly a romantic, asked the 26-year-old model the big question while serenading her, accompanied by an acoustic guitarist.

The couple have been living their best lives together, also worshipping and blogging together. They recently beat Covid-19 as a couple.

Their friends, family and fans flooded their timelines with messages of love and well wishes.

“My brother and friend Theo married his friend and love of his life yesterday, the ever-so beautiful Vourne. at an intimate and beautiful ceremony. Congratulations. Love you both,” Nhlanhla said.

Check out how happy they look in their wedding snaps below.