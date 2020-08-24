IN MEMES | Ginger Mary of 'Uyajola 99' made fans lose focus with her English

More than the spicy confrontations that most people tune into every Sunday's episode of Uyajola 99 for, fans of the controversial show are here for the side shows that often develop.

Last week fans got distracted by host Jub Jub randomly "smelling the Vaseline" and the week before that, it was the Kelly Khumalo clapback that shifted the spotlight from the actual cheaters in the show.

This week it was Ginger Mary aka Blondie who stole the show with her English (or lack thereof).

Fans were initially concerned, believing Ginger Mary may have been "drunk".

It was the way she slurred her words and the way she murdered the English language that sold the "intoxicated" status to viewers.

That, plus her anger and how ready she was to beat err'body up, left Uyajola 99 fans entertained for days.

Fans joked about Ginger Mary having picked up her particular style of English from American reality shows like Love and Hip Hop.

Check out the rest of the reactions below.