IN MEMES | Ginger Mary of 'Uyajola 99' made fans lose focus with her English
More than the spicy confrontations that most people tune into every Sunday's episode of Uyajola 99 for, fans of the controversial show are here for the side shows that often develop.
Last week fans got distracted by host Jub Jub randomly "smelling the Vaseline" and the week before that, it was the Kelly Khumalo clapback that shifted the spotlight from the actual cheaters in the show.
This week it was Ginger Mary aka Blondie who stole the show with her English (or lack thereof).
Fans were initially concerned, believing Ginger Mary may have been "drunk".
It was the way she slurred her words and the way she murdered the English language that sold the "intoxicated" status to viewers.
That, plus her anger and how ready she was to beat err'body up, left Uyajola 99 fans entertained for days.
Fans joked about Ginger Mary having picked up her particular style of English from American reality shows like Love and Hip Hop.
Check out the rest of the reactions below.
Blondie should really stop talking English...😩😂 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/HT9OVZPu3A— Reatlegile🦋 (@selebano_r) August 23, 2020
#Uyajola99Sundays English ya Blondie ey, she’s a vibe pic.twitter.com/IGmRxFzZNg— B O I T Y. (@Boity_Mashigo) August 23, 2020
Blondie's English is legendary👌🏿😂 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/8ilis25Ut8— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) August 23, 2020
It's Blondie and her English for me #Uyajola99Sundays #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/kNmLAXyqH6— Magasman (@SebataThwaneSK) August 23, 2020
I love Ginger-Mary's English it's next level of coconut #Uyajola99#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/AOsKGkNVvh— NATZ (@Nandipretorius) August 23, 2020
“You are Cold” - A GingerMary proverb #Uyajola99Sundays— Inuka MaCaks (@akhshum) August 23, 2020
Love me this honey! pic.twitter.com/CcjYmvfc9v
English emonate when u are drunk #Uyajola99Sundays #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/Mh4qNPdyKg— Just for control ❁ (@MagabePholoso) August 23, 2020
#Uyajola99Sundays Basopa Girl. The English needs be aligned pic.twitter.com/O179XhUbEt— B O I T Y. (@Boity_Mashigo) August 23, 2020
English ka Ginger Mary 😂😂😂 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/cWt5rGalnh— Sharon Zondi (@SharonZwane) August 24, 2020
I know I'm not the only one killed by Ginger Mary's English😂 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/FcrbALGMgu— Pikolomzi • Xhosa (@PEEKAY_Mab) August 23, 2020