Master KG & Makhadzi officially announce split, fans aren’t having it

It seems reaching new heights of success worked against Limpopo celebrity couple, Master KG and Makhadzi. After weeks of speculation around their relationship being on the rocks, the pair officially revealed that they aren't an item any more.

Master KG, of Jerusalema fame, and his ex-girlfriend Makhadzi (of Matorokisi fame) both hail from Limpopo and had been together for a while.

After a flood of questions about the status of their relationship, Master KG told fans they had split amicably to focus on their careers.

“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago ... to focus on our careers. We are still young and we still need to achieve big things. (We) hope everyone understands and respects that. I am no longer going to answer anything related to this. Thanks,” Master KG said.

Makhadzi commented on the Facebook post verifying Master KG's words.

“Indeed it is true, it has come to an end, our relationship. Kindly respect our decisions,” she said before going on to promote her upcoming album.