Master KG & Makhadzi officially announce split, fans aren’t having it

24 August 2020 - 11:00
Master KG and Makhadzi in happier times.
Image: Via Twitter

It seems reaching new heights of success worked against Limpopo celebrity couple, Master KG and Makhadzi. After weeks of speculation around their relationship being on the rocks, the pair officially revealed that they aren't an item any more.

Master KG, of Jerusalema fame, and his ex-girlfriend Makhadzi (of Matorokisi fame) both hail from Limpopo and had been together for a while.

After a flood of questions about the status of their relationship, Master KG told fans they had split amicably to focus on their careers.

“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago ... to focus on our careers. We are still young and we still need to achieve big things. (We) hope everyone understands and respects that. I am no longer going to answer anything related to this. Thanks,” Master KG said.

Makhadzi commented on the Facebook post verifying Master KG's words.

“Indeed it is true, it has come to an end, our relationship. Kindly respect our decisions,” she said before going on to promote her upcoming album.

Master KG and Makhadzi have split.
Image: Facebook/Master KG

The pair seemed to be going strong after they both broke into mainstream media.

They had matching rides for a while and when Twitter tried to come for Makhadzi without make-up, Master KG defended her.

While both stars have made peace with reaching the end of the road, the same can't be said for fans of the couple.

Some said they hoped the pair would link up again at a later stage, while others accused Master KG of dropping Makhadzi because he's global now.

However, many others wished them luck in their individual endeavours.

