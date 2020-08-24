Mohale on being gay and Christian: People take what the Bible says out of context

Mohale has weighed in on the debate around homosexuality and Christianity, slamming hypocrisy and calling for serious conversations on the topic to be had in the church.

The star recently chatted with gospel star NJ Kunene about sexuality and faith on his Instagram Live series Let's Talk with Mohale.

NJ said he did not want to hide his sexuality as a church leader because he believed it would affect his faith.

“You can be gay and Christian,” he said.

Mohale said he went to a Christian school and was a church leader, but at first found it “very difficult” to come to terms with his sexuality.

“We were being told, not by God or the Bible, but by people who were teaching, that being gay is not acceptable and wrong. I started accepting all those words and living them in my life, saying I can't be gay, being gay is a sin. Until I realised these people have been taking what the Bible is saying out of context,” he said

He said realising people had used the Bible “out of context” allowed him to get rid of the feelings that he was unclean or unworthy to go to church.